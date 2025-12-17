Ford Charts Extended-Range Path For Electric Pickup

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ford Motor Company has outlined plans to rework its electric pickup strategy by developing an extended-range version of the F-150 Lightning that pairs battery power with an onboard petrol generator, a move aimed at easing customer anxiety over charging access and long-distance capability. The company has indicated that such an extended-range electric vehicle, or EREV, could push total driving range towards 700 miles under certain conditions, a figure that would place it well beyond most battery-only electric pickups on the market.

The proposal signals a recalibration rather than a retreat from electrification. Executives have acknowledged that while demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, uptake among pickup buyers has been uneven, shaped by concerns about towing range, cold-weather performance and charging infrastructure, particularly in rural and work-focused settings. An EREV design allows the truck to run primarily on electric power, with a small internal combustion engine acting only as a generator to recharge the battery when it is depleted.

Ford's plan to extend Lightning range with hybrid power has been framed internally as a pragmatic response to market feedback. The petrol generator would not directly drive the wheels, preserving the electric driving experience, instant torque and lower emissions during daily use. Ford engineers say this configuration could deliver several hundred miles of electric-only range for routine driving, while the generator extends usability on long trips or when hauling heavy loads.

Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive, has spoken publicly about the need to match technology choices to how customers actually use vehicles. He has argued that extended-range systems may be better suited to large trucks and sport utility vehicles, where battery size alone becomes expensive, heavy and slow to recharge. Farley has previously described EREVs as a bridge that maintains momentum towards electrification while recognising current infrastructure limits.

The F-150 Lightning, launched in 2022 as Ford's first all-electric version of its best-selling pickup, has been praised for performance and innovation but has faced headwinds. Sales growth slowed as higher interest rates weighed on vehicle affordability and some buyers hesitated over price and real-world range, particularly when towing. Ford responded earlier by adjusting production targets and offering incentives, while continuing to invest heavily in battery technology and software.

An EREV Lightning would enter a competitive and evolving landscape. Rivals are experimenting with different approaches to solve the same problem. Stellantis has confirmed plans for a range-extended version of its Ram pickup, while several manufacturers in China already sell EREVs as mainstream products. Tesla, by contrast, remains committed to battery-only designs, betting that charging networks and energy density improvements will eventually close the gap.

Analysts say Ford's approach reflects a broader industry reassessment rather than a loss of confidence in electric vehicles. Extended-range designs can reduce reliance on ultra-large battery packs, lowering costs and easing pressure on raw material supply chains. They also allow manufacturers to market headline range figures that resonate with traditional pickup buyers accustomed to long distances between refuelling stops.

From a regulatory perspective, EREVs still qualify as electrified vehicles in many markets, though emissions rules vary by jurisdiction. Because the combustion engine operates intermittently and at optimised efficiency, overall emissions can remain significantly lower than those of conventional petrol pickups, particularly for drivers who charge regularly and use the generator infrequently.

Ford has not confirmed a production timeline for an extended-range F-150 Lightning, nor final specifications. The company is in the midst of updating its North American product roadmap, with next-generation electric trucks expected later in the decade. Executives have said flexibility is being built into vehicle platforms so that battery-electric, hybrid and extended-range systems can be deployed according to demand.

Suppliers and dealers are watching closely. Many see EREVs as a way to broaden the appeal of electric pickups without forcing customers into an all-or-nothing transition. Dealers in particular have reported that range and charging questions dominate conversations with truck buyers, even those interested in electrification.

