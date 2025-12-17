8 Investor Resolutions For 2026

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Investors heading into 2026 face a familiar challenge: markets continue to evolve faster than habits do.

Strong returns in recent years have rewarded certain behaviours and masked weaknesses in portfolio construction.

The next phase, I believe, will favour discipline, balance, and clear decision-making.

Rebuild diversification properly

Diversification has been weakened by success. Long runs in US equities and large-cap technology have encouraged portfolios to drift into concentration, often without investors fully recognising it.

An investment resolution for 2026 should involve a hard reset. Geographic balance, sector exposure, and asset allocation all deserve review. Market leadership doesn't stand still forever, and portfolios built around a narrow set of winners tend to struggle when conditions change.

Stop reacting to normal market movement

Volatility remains the most misunderstood feature of investing. Price swings are uncomfortable, but they are not unusual, and they are rarely the real threat to long-term outcomes. The greater danger comes from abandoning strategy at the wrong moment.

A sensible resolution for next year is to commit to process over emotion, particularly when markets become unsettled. Investors who stay disciplined during uncertain periods are, typically, rewarded for it.

Treat currency exposure as a core decision

Currency effects are often ignored until they become painful. For those with globally invested portfolios, exchange-rate movements can materially influence returns and future spending power.

Inflation trends, fiscal policy, and interest-rate differentials continue to drive currency markets. One of the most practical resolutions, without question, is to address currency exposure deliberately, with a clear understanding of where capital is invested and where it'll ultimately be used.

Shift focus from gross returns to what's retained

Headline performance figures tell only part of the story. Tax remains one of the largest drags on long-term investment outcomes, yet it is frequently addressed too late. Capital gains planning, inheritance considerations, and cross-border structures all shape real returns.

A meaningful investment resolution for 2026 would be to align portfolio construction with tax efficiency from the outset, rather than treating it as an administrative detail.

Approach long-term themes with restraint

AI and tech, energy transition, and healthcare innovation continue to reshape the global economy, and those trends will remain central to investment strategy. The mistake investors make is assuming that every company linked to a strong theme will deliver strong returns. Valuations, balance sheets, and execution still matter.

For next year, the resolution should be to pursue structural growth with selectivity and discipline, not enthusiasm alone.

Revisit income and liquidity assumptions

The way people earn, invest, and draw income continues to evolve. Longer working lives, flexible careers, and multiple income streams are becoming more common. Portfolios need to reflect that reality.

Investors should use 2026 as a point to reassess income strategies, liquidity needs, and withdrawal plans, ensuring they are realistic under a range of market conditions.

Define risk limits before markets test them

Risk tolerance is often theoretical until markets move sharply. Clear parameters around drawdowns, time horizons, and liquidity requirements help investors stay rational when conditions become difficult. One of the most valuable resolutions for the year ahead is to set those boundaries in advance, so decisions remain structured rather than reactive.

Stay engaged with the strategy

Investment oversight is not a one-off exercise. Assumptions change, markets evolve, and portfolios require regular review. The resolution for 2026 should be to remain actively involved, reviewing periodically with an adviser, and questioning whether current positioning still aligns with long-term objectives and adjusting when necessary.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

