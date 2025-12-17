403
Palestinian gets killed in new Israeli settler attack in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Tuesday by an illegal Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities.
The victim, Moheeb Jibril, was killed in the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported. Witnesses said an Israeli settler exited his vehicle and opened fire, fatally wounding Jibril and seriously injuring another young man.
Jibril’s death marks the second fatality in Tuqu’ within 24 hours. On Monday evening, a Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli forces during a military raid in the same town.
The incident raises this year’s total of Palestinians killed by illegal settlers to 15, and 37 since the outbreak of the Israeli conflict in Gaza in October 2023. Palestinian authorities state that Israeli forces and settlers have killed over 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained roughly 21,000 since October 2023.
In a landmark ruling issued last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
