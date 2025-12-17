PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit Outcomes As 'Significant Steps Forward'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the outcomes of his Ethiopia visit mark "significant steps forward" in a trusted and people-centric partnership between the two countries, with a strong focus on youth, skills, innovation and healthcare.

PM Modi on People-Centric Partnership

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said cooperation between India and Ethiopia spans governance, peacekeeping, digital capacity, education and healthcare, with the shared aim of empowering people and promoting inclusive growth. He said the emphasis on knowledge and innovation reflects a common belief in youth as drivers of the future, while healthcare cooperation underlines a commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable.

"These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our people. The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable."

"These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development," he wrote.

Key Agreements and Strategic Partnership

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs released the official list of outcomes from the Prime Minister's visit, highlighting the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership as a key milestone.

Among the major agreements announced were an accord on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, a Memorandum of Understanding for establishing a data centre at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an implementing arrangement for cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations training.

Educational and Technical Cooperation

India and Ethiopia also signed an MoU on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. Educational cooperation was strengthened with a decision to double scholarships for Ethiopian students under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations programme and to offer specialised short-term courses in Artificial Intelligence under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation initiative.

PM Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Honour

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude after being conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, calling it a matter of immense pride and a recognition of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Thanking the people and government of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Modi said the award belonged to the countless Indians who have contributed over the years to strengthening India-Ethiopia relations. He noted that being honoured by one of the world's most ancient civilisations was deeply meaningful.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' last evening. To be honoured by one of the world's most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride. This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years," the prime minister wrote.

A Historic Recognition

Ethiopia conferred the award on Tuesday, making Modi the first global Head of State or Government to receive the honour. The recognition marks the 28th top foreign state award bestowed on Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the Ethiopian parliament later today. (ANI)

