Fans Slam Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma As Airport Video Ignoring Physically Challenged Boy Sparks Outrage

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have become the subject of intense social media criticism after a video from their arrival in Mumbai went viral. The couple had just returned from their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj at Varah Ghat, where they sought spiritual guidance. Clips of their time at the ashram had earlier won praise, with many lauding them for openly sharing their spiritual side.

However, the mood shifted dramatically once footage from the airport surfaced. In the video, Kohli and Sharma are seen walking towards their car at the terminal. A young fan, identified by social media users as differently abled, appeared to approach Kohli for a photograph. The cricketer, however, kept his head straight and continued towards his vehicle without stopping or acknowledging the boy.

What might have otherwise passed as a routine moment quickly escalated online. The timing of the clip, coming immediately after their spiritual visit, intensified reactions. Netizens expressed visible disappointment, accusing the couple of insensitivity and hypocrisy. Several users pointed out the contrast between their public embrace of spirituality and their conduct at the airport.

Virat Kohli ignored a handicapped person at Airport His bodyguard literally pushed the poor guy can give you fame but not class twitter/bjkbgQLekW

- Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 17, 2025

Comments poured in across platforms. One user wrote,“Go for spiritual trips but behave badly with someone who's handicapped.” Another remarked,“Disgusting behaviour... so much for being spiritual and vinamra.” Anushka Sharma was also drawn into the criticism, with many questioning the couple's attitude.

Some reactions were particularly pointed.“What is the point of visiting Premanand Ji if one continues to carry so much ego and attitude even after leaving that place? Ignoring a disabled child who just wanted a photo is heartbreaking. Feel bad for him,” a comment read. Others echoed similar sentiments:“Virat ne achcha nahi kiya, very rude behaviour,” and,“Why ignore the kid? At least say hi. Just take a few seconds from his busy schedule. Feeling bad for the kiddo. They should respect kids and their feelings.”

The incident has since sparked wider debate about celebrity behaviour in public spaces. While some defended the couple, suggesting they may have been in a rush, the majority of responses reflected disappointment.