Priyanka Chaturvedi Backs TMC, Slams BJP's 'Hypocrisy' Over Chaos

Chaturvedi Backs TMC, Slams BJP 'Hypocrisy'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday backed the remarks of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee defending the Bengal government after chaos erupted at Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, stating that he was only highlighting the Bhartiya Janata Party's non-accountability and hypocrisy.

Speaking to ANI, she showcased support to Banerjee, saying, "He said that the TMC govt had taken action and the state Sports minister who was responsible has resigned. The CM had also apologised for it. He only asked whether anyone took responsibility for the Kumbh stampede. He was only highlighting the BJP's non-accountability and hypocrisy."

Earlier, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday defended the West Bengal government, asserting that the state administration acted swiftly and responsibly compared to similar incidents elsewhere in the country. He criticised the BJP's handling of past incidents, pointing out the Kumbh Mela tragedy and the New Delhi railway station stampede, where many lives were lost and praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's swift response to the chaos at Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where the CM apologised within an hour and initiated action against those responsible.

"So many people were killed at the Kumbh Mela during this government's rule and the New Delhi railway station stampede... Within an hour of the incident in Bengal, the Chief Minister apologised... Action is being taken against everyone... That is why the BJP loses, and the Trinamool defeats them," Banerjee said.

Mismanagement at Messi's Event and Fallout

The remarks came after Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, taking moral responsibility for mismanagement during the high-profile event. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted his resignation.

Meanwhile, Messi's much-anticipated Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT Tour 2025, was intended to celebrate the World Cup-winning footballer in one of India's most football-passionate states.

However, the event descended into chaos as fans alleged poor visibility and mismanagement, accusing VIPs and politicians of occupying the pitch and monopolising Messi's time. Angry spectators reportedly resorted to vandalism inside the stadium, claiming they had barely caught a glimpse of the football legend despite having purchased tickets.

The incident triggered criticism from opposition parties, prompting the Trinamool Congress to counterattack by highlighting what it called the state government's prompt corrective action. (ANI)

