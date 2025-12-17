'Bhool Jao, Nahi Milega': Founder Claims 'Rude' Amazon Driver Heckled, Refused Imac Delivery (WATCH)

Shardul Lavekar, the CEO and founder of 100x, has accused an Amazon delivery person of unprofessional and disruptive behaviour after a failed attempt to deliver a high-value iMac. The founder accused the delivery person, identified as Laddu Tabrez, of unprofessional behaviour and causing significant disruptions to his business's operations.

Lavekar took to social media to vent his frustration, detailing what he described as a bizarre and confrontational experience involving the same delivery agent on two separate occasions.

@amazonIN ordered iMac from you. The delivery guy never showed up. My order is marked returned. I place the order again. My order is marked returned again. I call the delivery guy. Laddu Tabrez is the delivery guy name. Comes to my office, heckles me, and threatens to do... twitter/u2BhvMpxrU

- Shardul Lavekar (@shardullavekar) December 16, 2025

“I am still pissed just typing this, @amazonIN ordered iMac from you. The delivery guy never showed up. My order is marked returned. I place the order again. My order is marked returned again. I call the delivery guy. Laddu Tabrez is the delivery guy name. Comes to my office, heckles me, and threatens to do whatever. Says that my imac is gone forever now. Police can't do anything," Shardul Lavekar wrote on X.

Sharing about the same incident on Reddit, Lavekar said, Despite the workplace having security personnel, access logs, and CCTV cameras, the delivery executive refused to hand over the package, raised his voice, and marked the order as undeliverable.

“This guy just straight up refuses to hand it over. starts shouting, creating drama like we're asking him to smuggle something," he wrote.

With productivity hit and deadlines pushed, the iMac was reordered-only for the situation to escalate further.

“Same guy laddoo tabrez and he walks in like he owns the building. loud, rude, heckling people who are literally working like full galli ka scene inside a professional office,” the post claimed.

“Instead of doing his literal one job, he goes full attitude mode, rude tone, zero professionalism and then drops the nuclear line,” the founder wrote, quoting the delivery agent as saying:“bhool jao, nahi milega”

The delivery was once again not completed, with no apology or escalation offered, the founder claimed.

“Then he just leaves. no delivery. no apology. no escalation. just walks off after wasting everyone's time and energy,” the post concluded.

amazon delivery guy refused to deliver my macbook and he's threatening me now, says "laptop bhul jaoo, nahi milega"byu/Visible-Mix2149 inPataHaiAajKyaHua

"We never intend to cater such an experience from our delivery associate. Kindly reach out to our support team," Amazon Help wrote in the comment section.