Delhi Govt Mandates 50% WFH From 18 December For All Offices To Combat Rising Air Pollution
The department ha salso announced compensation for workers involved in construction who will be suffering from financial losses after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implementation in the national capital.
Starting December 18, offices as well as business establishments across Delhi will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity while the remaining staff members wil have to work from their homes.
Health, police, public transport, electricity, and other essential services have been granted exemption from this rule.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment