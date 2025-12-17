Cardiac Cases Climb As Kashmir Battles Severe Cold

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Cardiologists in Kashmir have expressed concern over a rise in heart attacks and strokes during the harsh winter months, warning that extreme cold significantly strains the cardiovascular system. They said the number of cardiac emergencies almost doubles in winter compared to warmer seasons.

Cardiologist Dr Mohammad Ashraf Khan said prolonged exposure to low temperatures leads to constriction of blood vessels-a condition known as vasoconstriction-which sharply increases the heart's workload.

“During winter in Kashmir, we observe more than a twofold rise in cases of heart attacks and strokes,” he said.“Cold weather narrows blood vessels, causing blood pressure to rise. This forces the heart to pump harder, which can trigger life-threatening cardiac events, particularly in people with underlying heart disease.”

Dr Ashraf explained that cold conditions also increase blood viscosity, making it thicker and more prone to clot formation, thereby elevating the risk of heart attacks and strokes.“Patients with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and smokers are especially vulnerable. Winter further aggravates their health risks,” he added.

Dr Khan further highlighted seasonal lifestyle changes that contribute to the problem.“During winter, people consume excessive tea, sugary drinks, and calorie-dense foods to stay warm. This often leads to poor sugar control and weight gain, both of which are major risk factors for heart disease,” he said, as per news agency KNO.