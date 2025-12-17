Bipartisan Bill Introduced In U.S. Senate To Sanction Russia's Oil Imports Stefanishyna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna on Facebook

“U.S. Senators Davis McCormick, Jon Husted (Republicans), Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Coons (Democrats) introduced the bipartisan Decreasing Russia Oil Profits Act of 2025 in the Senate, which imposes sanctions on the purchase or facilitation of Russian oil and petroleum imports,” she wrote.

According to the diplomat, the bill's authors emphasized that buying Russian oil funds the war against Ukraine. Any countries, companies, or financial intermediaries involved in such trade should be aware of the consequences, including the risk of losing access to the U.S. financial system.

The bill establishes a legal framework to intensify sanctions on Russia's oil revenues. If passed, the U.S. President would be required to impose sanctions within 90 days on individuals involved in importing Russian oil. The list of targets would be compiled by the U.S. Treasury Secretary in consultation with the Secretary of State.

Russia's shadow fleet poses direct threat to European countries – Tusk

“This legislative initiative once again demonstrates strong bipartisan support for further economic pressure on the aggressor,” Stefanishyna said, expressing gratitude to the Senators for their stance.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 13, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 Russian shadow fleet vessels transporting petroleum products came into effect.

Photo: Olha Stefanishyna, Facebook