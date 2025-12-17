TP Releases Definitive Outlook On China's Global Expansion For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ChuHai Global Outlook Report 2026 reveals how AI, localisation and operational excellence are redefining global competitiveness

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TP in China, part of global digital business services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) and the only non-state company in China's customer experience sector to hold a 5-Star telecom-service-level certification, today released its ChuHai Global Outlook Report 2026, which offers a data-driven view of how Chinese brands are evolving from rapid market entry to operational excellence, driven by AI, localisation depth, and next-generation global delivery.

As one of the world's largest digital business services providers, TP brings a unique vantage point to China's global expansion. With delivery hubs across nearly 100 countries and operations supporting 170+ markets in more than 300 languages, TP combines AI-enabled intelligence with human empathy to help Chinese brands compete globally with scale and cultural fluency. Powered by its TP.ai FAB platform and reinforced by rigorous AI governance standards, TP delivers the operational reliability required to win across diverse markets.

Based on TP's eight operational domains of globalisation, the report outlines how high-growth Chinese companies are successfully restructuring their overseas operations amid rising compliance demands, accelerating technology adoption, and increasingly complex consumer expectations. It highlights the models, capabilities, and operating structures that are now defining global competitiveness.

“Chinese enterprises are entering a new stage of globalization, one where sustainable growth depends not only on ambition, but on the ability to operate intelligently across markets,” said Joseph Wai, CEO of TP China.“Our ChuHai Global Outlook Report 2026 provides the practical intelligence Chinese companies need to expand faster, operate smarter, and build trusted global brands.”

AI-powered operations and localisation depth: the new global advantage

The report identifies four major forces reshaping global expansion in 2026:





AI-native operating models transforming marketing, sales, CX, trust & safety, back-office and full lifecycle support

Localisation maturity gaps widening across product readiness, compliance, and cultural adaptation

Rising complexity in global compliance across privacy, payments, digital safety, and platform governance Shifts in customer expectations, with demands for more personalised, real-time, and reliable experiences across borders



Drawing on more than a decade of global operational experience supporting China's leading brands, TP's analysis reveals how companies can build resilience and differentiation across eight interconnected domains: market entry & localisation, marketing & growth operations, sales operations, commerce enablement, customer operations, trust & safety, post-sales support, and back-office operations.

A blueprint for intelligent global scale

The CHUHAI GLOBAL OUTLOOK REPORT 2026 shares best practices from high-performing Chinese and international brands across e-commerce, retail, tech, mobility, consumer electronics, gaming, fintech and more. It provides actionable guidance on:



Building local-ready products and compliant operating frameworks

Scaling marketing, revenue, and marketplace growth operations globally

Deploying multilingual AI agents and automation for speed and efficiency

Strengthening trust, safety, and risk controls Delivering consistent customer experiences across markets



Creating integrated global operating models that accelerate performance

“TP's mission is to accelerate the growth of brands globally, and this includes supporting Chinese enterprises as they expand into new markets through trusted customer experience, digital innovation, and local market intelligence,” said Assaf Tarnopolsky, Chief Business Development and Customer Officer, TP.“This report reflects our commitment to giving ChuHai brands not only strategic insight, but the operational capabilities and AI-powered solutions needed to win worldwide.”

Supporting China's next wave of global leaders

TP has expanded its AI-enabled, human-led solutions portfolio to support every stage of global expansion, from market entry to post-launch operations. These capabilities are delivered through a global network of experts and reinforced by TP's standards of process excellence and advanced technology.

To further support brands navigating complex multi-market launches at speed, TP deploys specialized global taskforces that bridge strategy and execution. Operating under TP's operations framework, these teams coordinate localisation, talent onboarding, compliance enablement, and operational setup across regions, streamlining solution design and launch for large-scale expansions in new markets.

The report is available for download through the TP WeChat Official Account and TP's global digital channels.

ABOUT TP IN CHINA

Teleperformance in China is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Li

Email: ...