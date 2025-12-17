403
Barcelona Overcomes Guadalajara in Copa del Rey
(MENAFN) Defending Copa del Rey champion FC Barcelona struggled to overcome determined third-division side CD Guadalajara before securing a hard-fought 2-0 triumph on Tuesday, narrowly advancing to the tournament's fourth round.
Despite manager Hansi Flick deploying a formidable lineup featuring Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal in the starting eleven, Barcelona found themselves frustrated by Guadalajara's disciplined defensive structure for over three-quarters of the match. The deadlock finally shattered in the 77th minute when Andreas Christensen's header—deflected from Frenkie de Jong's delivery—found the net.
Rashford, who had previously seen two attempts expertly denied by Guadalajara goalkeeper Dani Vicente, sealed the victory in stoppage time, converting Yamal's precise through ball for Barcelona's second goal.
Elsewhere in cup action, Lucas Beltran and Dani Raba netted goals in each half respectively, propelling Valencia to a commanding 2-0 victory over second-tier Sporting Gijon on enemy territory.
Adam Boayer's first-half strike proved sufficient for Elche to claim a slender 1-0 road win against a heavily rotated Eibar squad, while Real Sociedad advanced to the round of 16 following a dramatic 2-1 comeback against third-division Eldense, courtesy of Pablo Marin's injury-time heroics.
Luka Sucic had given Real Sociedad the advantage in the 79th minute before Nacho Quintana leveled proceedings just two minutes afterward, seemingly forcing extra time until Marin's late intervention.
The day's sole upset came from Deportivo La Coruna, with the second-division promotion contenders defeating Mallorca 1-0 at home through Noe Carillo's strike five minutes from the final whistle.
