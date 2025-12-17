PSG Eye More History Against Resolute Flamengo In Intercontinental Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Another piece of silverware in a stellar year would further underline Paris Saint-Germain's dominance in 2025 as they chase the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. But the task is far from straightforward, with in-form CR Flamengo standing in their way in tonight's final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Coach Luis Enrique has arrived in Doha with a full-strength squad, aiming for a six-trophy haul after already securing Ligue 1, the Trophée des Champions, the Coupe de France, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with PSG this year.

“Make history with Paris, that was our aim last season. Keep making history is now the goal of this season,” Enrique, brimming with confidence, told a crowded press conference on the eve of the final.

“We'll have to be ready and switched on all game. Each action could be important and decisive. We are ready. This season, I think the team has shown the same attitude as they already had last season.”

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis during a training session.

PSG are featuring in the Intercontinental Cup for the first time, with Enrique relishing the chance to compete in the final.

“I think this final is a great opportunity. We're aware of the importance of the game, of the good fortune we have to be playing in the Intercontinental Cup final. It's important as a team and as a club to have the chance to play in this game,” he said.

The PSG coach, however, is aware that facing Flamengo will not be easy, as the Brazilians are enjoying an extraordinary year. The Rio giants, reigning champions of both the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Brazil's Serie A, have lost only one of their last 13 matches.

While PSG took a direct route to the final as Champions League winners, Flamengo have already clinched two trophies in Qatar to reach the title clash. They defeated Mexico's Cruz Azul 2-1 in the FIFA Derby of the Americas, before beating Egypt's Pyramids FC 2-0 in the FIFA Challenger Cup.

“What we have shown over the last four months is our ability to overcome different situations. It'll be a close game. Flamengo are a very good side, so it'll be a difficult match,” Enrique said.

“Flamengo are in a good moment, they have won a lot of trophies. I like the way they play football. I remember their performances in the Club World Cup this season; they played some great matches. They're a top-quality team with and without the ball.”

Ousmane Dembele, who missed PSG's Ligue 1 match against Metz earlier this week due to illness, trained for the second consecutive day along with teammates Marquinhos, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue.

Answering a query from The Peninsula, Enrique, who led Spain at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, praised the football atmosphere in Qatar, which is hosting back-to-back finals including tomorrow's FIFA Arab Cup final.

“I'm very happy to be back here. I have good memories of the World Cup with the Spain national team,” he said.

Flamengo players during a training session ahead of the final.

Flamengo target 'perfect game' against PSG

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis will have his full squad available, including striker Pedro, who returned from injury in the final moments against Pyramids FC.

“Pedro is available, the whole group is available for me to make the decisions. We are all prepared for this great moment, which is the last of the season,” Luis said.

The Flamengo coach expressed confidence in his side against the European giants.

“We're going to face the current Champions League winner, the best team in the world with the best coach in the world. We're going to try to make a perfect game; that's our only way to have a chance to win this game.”

Luis added that his team will be ready to stop PSG's attackers.Paris Saint-Germain's players attend a training seesion on the eve of their 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against CR Flamengo. AFP

“We have a way of defending; we don't defend the individual player, we defend the team, the ball, and we hope to take as much time as possible away from key players, especially in midfield. I have no doubt that we will have the weapons to neutralise PSG's attack,” he said.

Tonight's final marks the first time the two teams will face each other in a competitive match.