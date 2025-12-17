Doha To Host Global Security Forum 2026 In April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Doha will host the 2026 edition of the Global Security Forum (GSF), scheduled to take place from April 12-14.

The 2026 edition of the forum will be held under the theme 'Collective Security and the Crisis of Legitimacy,' positioning GSF as a leading international platform for dialogue on today's most pressing security challenges and the future of collective action amid a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

The forum aims to convene influential global leaders and decision-makers to address one of the world's most pressing issues of how states and institutions can rebuild legitimacy and reinforce the cooperative frameworks required to ensure global security.

Over three days of high-level keynotes, candid plenary discussions, and strategically focused side sessions, GSF 2026 will examine how collective security can adapt to an era defined by polarization, technological upheaval, and mounting pressure on the rules-based international order.

Official Spokesperson of the Global Security Forum Colin Clarke underscored the urgency driving this year's theme, sayong: "The Global Security Forum has always been a place where the world's most trusted voices confront the threats shaping our future. Next year's theme speaks to a defining challenge of our time: rebuilding confidence in the institutions, alliances, and norms that keep us safe. Around the world, trust in international institutions is fraying, global governance is under strain, and the principles that have long anchored stability are facing unprecedented tests. GSF 2026 will confront these challenges head-on, offering a platform for clarity, collaboration, and action. Our work has never been more urgent."

Since its 2018 inception, in partnership with the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), the Global Security Forum has become one of the world's foremost gatherings on security and geopolitical affairs, known for convening heads of state, foreign and defense ministers, national security advisors, intelligence and law-enforcement leaders, multilateral executives, and the experts shaping global policy.

GSF has established itself as a rare platform for honest dialogue and actionable insight, uniquely positioned at the intersection of diplomacy, strategy, and global security.

As the international community grapples with diminishing trust, rising fragmentation, and intensified competition between global powers, GSF 2026 aims to chart a path toward renewed legitimacy, strengthened cooperation, and a more stable future.

The Forum will also highlight the ongoing collaboration between the Internal Security Forces and the Ministry of Interior, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing security dialogue and practice.