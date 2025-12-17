PSG Legends Join Aspetar's National Day Celebrations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a festive atmosphere filled with joy and national pride, Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, celebrating the country's National Day.

The event brought together Qatari citizens, staff, and visitors from diverse nationalities and cultures, creating a vibrant scene that blended sports, health, and culture within one of Doha's most prominent sporting landmarks.

The celebrations drew a large audience of Aspetar employees, athletes, patients, and visitors to Qatar, all united by their shared appreciation of the nation's values of authenticity, dignity, and identity.

Representing more than 75 nationalities, the Aspetar community came together under the banner of love for Qatar and its deep-rooted spirit of hospitality, respect, and cultural diversity. The occasion featured traditional and folk performances that beautifully reflected Qatar's rich heritage and patriotic spirit.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Aspetar Acting Director General remarked:“We take pride in the hospital's achievements, made possible through the support of our wise leadership. This national occasion embodies unity and teamwork within Aspetar and strengthens our shared commitment to excellence and service. It motivates us to continue advancing the hospital's mission and reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for sports medicine and athlete care, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The day's activities included traditional games and competitions, a calligraphy exhibition highlighting Qatar's cultural identity, and a tasting experience of authentic Qatari cuisine that added a distinctive local flavor to the celebrations.

International visitors enjoyed a unique opportunity to explore the country's traditions and social customs firsthand.

Coinciding with the arrival of world-renowned sports figures in Doha for various international events, the celebrations featured special guests from Paris Saint-Germain's legends.

Former stars Javier Pastore of Argentina and Pedro Pauleta of Portugal toured the hospital, posed for photos with attendees, and expressed their admiration for both the festive spirit and Aspetar's world-class medical model, which represents Qatar's excellence on the global stage.

To mark the occasion, Aspetar also released a special edition of its magazine dedicated to National Day.

The issue highlighted the hospital's journey since its founding in 2007, spotlighting its achievements in sports medicine and the contributions of Qatari professionals who have helped build its status as a leading medical institution in the region and beyond. It also featured inspirational stories about innovation in athlete care and photo spreads showcasing Qatar's beauty and cultural heritage.

Aspetar remains a national source of pride for Qatar, a world-class reference center in sports medicine that unites expertise, science, and cultural diversity, continuing to elevate athletic performance and advance Qatar's leading role in sports and health excellence.