Security Council's European Members Praise Qatar's Efforts To End Gaza War

New York: The five European countries serving as members of the United Nations Security Council praised the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and Turkiye to achieve a ceasefire and advance the 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

This was stated in a joint press release read by Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, James Kariuki, on behalf of the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia, prior to the Security Council session on Tuesday.

The statement called on all parties to fully implement Security Council Resolution 2803 in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law, which entails respecting the ceasefire and ensuring rapid, wide-ranging, and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for civilians throughout Gaza through the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and partner NGOs.

The European countries welcomed the significant progress made in recent months toward ending the bloodshed in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, and turning the page on two tragic years of conflict.

The statement reaffirmed the European countries' steadfast commitment to a two-state solution, stressing the importance of unifying Gaza with the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, under the Palestinian Authority, and underlining the necessity of a time-bound process to conclude and implement a just and comprehensive peace agreement.

The five European nations warned against ignoring developments in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, highlighting Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns settlement activity and calls on Israel to respect its obligations under international law.

They noted that Israeli policies in violation of the resolution fuel instability and undermine prospects for peace.

The statement strongly condemned the unprecedented escalation in settler violence against Palestinians, noting that 2025 is the most violent year on record, with over 260 attacks in October alone, describing these attacks as extremely concerning as they terrorized civilians and hampered peace efforts.

The European members urged Israel to protect Palestinians in the occupied territories and maintain the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The statement reiterated strong opposition to annexation and settlement expansion, citing funding allocations, evictions in Silwan, land registration plans in Area C, the approval of settlement E1, and thousands of new housing units as measures that undermine the viability of a two-state solution.

The five European countries also expressed concerns over Israeli authorities entering the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem without permission, emphasizing that UN buildings are protected under international law.

They warned that withholding Palestinian tax revenues and imposing banking restrictions could trigger economic collapse in the West Bank and a financial crisis for the Palestinian Authority.

In conclusion, the European countries noted that the region stands at a historic crossroads, reaffirming their commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.