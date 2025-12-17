Prime Minister Meets Chairman, Member Of US House Foreign Affairs Committee
Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington D.C. with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the United States of America HE Brian Mast, and Member of the Committee HE Gregory Meeks.
During the meeting, the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America were reviewed, along with ways to support and strengthen them. The meeting also discussed a number of topics of common interest.
