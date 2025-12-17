Dubai Culture Equips Heritage Teams With Skills To Support People Of Determination

Dubai, UAE, 16 December 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded its specialised training for staff working across heritage sites, delivered under the Authority's community initiative, 'Empowering People of Determination in Cultural Guidance.' Held in collaboration with the Taqarrub Centre for Rehabilitation and Generation Preparation, the programme strengthens staff readiness and communication skills to ensure cultural landmarks offer an inclusive visitor experience. It further supports the emirate's 'My Community... A City for Everyone' initiative, which aims to make Dubai a fully accessible city for all residents and visitors.

Hosted at Hor Al Anz Public Library, the sessions brought together 22 Dubai Culture employees, specialists from the Taqarrub Centre, and parents and companions of People of Determination. Sessions explored practical engagement methods informed by global standards, with modules on communication techniques, recognising a range of needs, and responding appropriately in varied situations. Participants also participated in scenario-led exercises and guided walkthroughs of heritage spaces to help them design tours suited to diverse abilities while maintaining a safe and enriching experience for all visitors.

This programme forms part of Dubai Culture's broader effort to build teams capable of delivering high-quality cultural experiences with professionalism and empathy. It reinforces ongoing work to enhance accessible pathways, facilities, and visitor services aligned with the 'Dubai Code' and its environmental and humanitarian standards. The initiative also opens new avenues for People of Determination to engage with the cultural sector by equipping them with the confidence and tools needed to lead and deliver meaningful tours.

