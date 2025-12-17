HBMSU And The Digital School Sign Mou To Advance Digital Education And Expand Global Learning Opportunities

16 December 2025: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), the UAE's leading institution in smart learning and lifelong education, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Digital School to broaden access to high-quality digital education and strengthen sustainable learning pathways for communities around the world.

Signed at the HBMSU campus, the agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration aimed at developing future-ready digital learning ecosystems and advancing skills development in line with the UAE's vision for an innovation-driven knowledge economy.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on a range of priority areas, including the exchange of expertise, the development of advanced digital learning models and standards, and the implementation of joint pilot projects. The partnership also encompasses the co-creation of high-quality digital learning content, capacity-building programs, and future-skills development initiatives delivered through the Global SkillED Academies. In addition, the two entities will work together to promote learning-to-earning pathways for underserved groups and mobilize the technical and financial resources needed to scale and sustain impactful digital learning initiatives.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said:“This collaboration builds on HBMSU's ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint through innovative, flexible, and inclusive digital learning opportunities. The MoU provides a practical framework for developing more sustainable and scalable education models, empowering learners with the skills and tools required to thrive in the future.”

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General and Board Member, The Digital School, commented:“This collaboration between The Digital School and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University reflects a shared commitment toward developing innovative, high-impact, and scalable digital education models that respond to global education needs and support more flexible learning systems.”

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both entities to advancing digital education, expanding lifelong learning opportunities, and fostering innovation in teaching and learning. It marks an important step toward building resilient, future-oriented education systems that align with sustainable global development goals and meet the aspirations of future generations.

