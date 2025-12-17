403
Poll shows generational divide among Republicans on Israel-US ties
(MENAFN) A recent U.S. survey indicates a pronounced age-based split within the Republican Party regarding Israel and Washington’s approach to its alliance with the country.
The poll, released Tuesday and conducted among 1,287 Republican voters, shows that Republicans under the age of 45 are increasingly skeptical of continued military support for Israel. A narrow majority in this age group—51 percent—say they would rather back a candidate in the 2028 Republican presidential primary who supports cutting U.S. taxpayer-funded weapons transfers to Israel. In contrast, just 27 percent favor a candidate who would either preserve or expand that assistance.
Attitudes toward Israel and the broader U.S.–Israeli relationship differ sharply between younger and older Republicans. One striking example is perceptions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Republicans over 45 view him very favorably, with a net favorability score of +40, while those under 45 register a near-neutral rating of +2, reflecting a gap of 38 points between the two groups.
Younger Republicans also tend to oppose long-term military aid agreements with Israel. Among voters under 45, 53 percent reject renewing the current 10-year, $38 billion arms deal, and 51 percent oppose entering a proposed 20-year agreement valued at no less than $76 billion. Support for either arrangement within this age group stands at roughly one in four.
Despite generational differences on aid levels, Republicans across age brackets broadly agree on the need for accountability when Americans are harmed abroad. Large majorities believe the U.S. government should independently investigate credible claims that Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of American citizens. Overall, 59 percent of Republicans support such investigations, including 63 percent of those under 45 and 58 percent of those over 45.
Economic priorities also appear to outweigh foreign aid considerations for many GOP voters, particularly younger ones. In a Republican primary scenario, 52 percent of respondents—and 59 percent of Republicans under 45—say they would favor a nominee who focuses on reducing costs for Americans rather than prioritizing funding for Israel. By comparison, unconditional support for Israel is favored by 31 percent of Republicans overall and just 23 percent of those under 45.
The survey also explored potential crossover voting behavior. In a general election where both major-party candidates endorse unconditional funding for Israel, only 4 percent of Republicans say they would vote for the Democrat. However, that share increases to 17 percent if the Democratic candidate instead emphasizes lowering domestic prices over funding Israel, including nearly one-quarter of Republicans under age 45.
