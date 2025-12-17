403
Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Tuesday mourned the demise of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah at the age of 67.
The funeral service is to take place at 2:36 p.m. local time tomorrow. (end)
