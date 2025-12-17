403
Kuwait Reiterates Support For Refugees, Vulnerable People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has re-affirmed its firm commitment to backing international efforts exerted to protect refugees and enhance constructive cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
This came in a speech delivered on Tuesday by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen during the meeting in the Global Refugee Forum Progress Review 2025.
He pointed to the annual voluntary contributions amounting to USD one million, bringing the total contributions provided by Kuwait to the UNHCR to more than USD 500,000 over the past decade.
Kuwait's unwavering commitment to backing the commission is consistent with its belief in the principle of common responsibility, mainly amid an expected rise in the number of refugees and displaced persons across the globe to reach 136 million by 2026, he highlighted.
Al-Hayen emphasized the importance of the efforts of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) as a "developmental arm."
He pointed out that the fund provided a grant of USD 1.2 million to support displaced persons during the current year in Yemen, in addition to the signing of two important agreements to provide support to both Sudan and Chad.
The first agreement estimated at USD 2.3 million was allocated to contribute to a project aimed at expanding shelter infrastructure as well as water and electricity services for Sudanese refugees in Chad, Al-Hayen stated.
The second deal worth USD 5.2 million was to finance multi-sector projects for internally displaced persons in Sudan, including host communities.
The ambassador referred to the announcement by Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Society of a pledge amounting to USD 500,000 during the review meeting to support the families of Syrian refugees in both Lebanon and Jordan as well as the launch of the sixth edition of the "Al-Nouri Winter" initiative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the UNHCR until the end of February 2026.
Meanwhile, Al-Hayen extolled holding the first strategic dialogue between Kuwait and the UNHCR last May, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, terming it as a qualitative step toward strengthening partnership and boosting cooperation paths in a manner that shows "our shared commitment to protecting refugees and supporting host countries."
He also underlined the significance of collective action and maintaining progress that requires renewing political and humanitarian commitment of all.
Concluding the speech, the ambassador expressed Kuwait's deep appreciation to the pivotal role by the UNHCR in protecting refugees and boosting their rights amid growing global challenges. (end)
