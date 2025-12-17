Ghassan Aboud Holding Engages In Strategic Investment Opportunities In Rwanda And Across Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Chairman Ghassan Aboud meets with H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to discuss long-term investment collaboration across priority sectors

Dubai, UAE –December 2025: Ghassan Aboud Holding, a diversified conglomerate with a track record of over 32 years in the UAE and deep roots across the automotive, retail, logistics, hospitality, and digital commerce sectors, held high-level discussions with His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and his economic team, to explore strategic investment opportunities supporting the Group's sustained commercial growth in Africa over nearly three decades.

The engagement reflects the Group's focus on Africa as a priority growth market, which is rapidly emerging as a regional investment hub in Central Africa, serving markets across Central, East, and West Africa as a gateway for trade, investment, and innovation. Discussions centred on enhancing supply chains and creating value across key sectors aligned with sustainable development objectives.

Areas of mutual interest included logistics, agri-trade, and pharmaceutical distribution, sectors in which Ghassan Aboud Holding has established international expertise through its global portfolio of companies, sectors where the group has established international expertise and scalable platforms. The initiatives aim to support economic diversification, enable trade flows between Africa and the Middle East, and contribute to the development of resilient, future-ready ecosystems.

The discussions also explored investment opportunities in Rwanda's fast-growing tourism and hospitality sector, aligned with the Group's global luxury hospitality portfolio in Australia and its commitment to responsible, long-term international expansion

Commenting on the engagement, Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding, said:

“Africa represents a strategic growth market for our Group, and Rwanda stands out for its clear vision, strong governance, professional management, and investment-friendly environment”. He added:“While we previously avoided direct investment in conflict-affected areas, our research in volatile markets such as Syria enabled the Group to move forward in these areas, having previously limited investments to safer regions like Europe, Australia, and the UAE.”

Rwanda continues to gain international recognition as one of Africa's most attractive investment destinations, supported by progressive policies and a clear development roadmap. Through these discussions, Ghassan Aboud Holding reinforces its commitment to building enduring partnerships that contribute to economic progress across Africa while strengthening global trade and investment linkages.

About Ghassan Aboud Holding:

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces.

Guided by its mission of“Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.