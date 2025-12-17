403
Young Innovators Emerge Victorious At Ministry Of Education's Smart India Hackathon - Hardware Edition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Hyderabad: The 8th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 - Hardware Edition successfully concluded at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology (VNR VJIET), Hyderabad, with a grand Valedictory Ceremony. Hosted as a Ministry of Education - designated Nodal Centre, the event brought together 25 finalist teams comprising 150 students from 22 premier institutions across 10 states, making it one of the most significant national student innovation gatherings of the year.
Organised by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC) in collaboration with AICTE, SIH 2025 focused on developing technology-driven solutions to critical national challenges. At the VNR VJIET nodal centre, 10 teams - MACGYVER nodal centre, 10 teams - MACGYVER (Chengalapattu, Tamil Nadu), Team Jayastra (Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh), Circuit Sentinels (Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu), 818_Dhruva (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), CtrlAltDefeat.. (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Tech Mates 2025 (Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu), ECO GRID INNOVATORS (Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh), Team Innoventors (Jaipur, Rajasthan), AkashPankh (Pune, Maharashtra), and Sky Sentinels (Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu) were declared Joint Winners across five problem statements. Each winning team received a cash award of INR 75,000. The solutions addressed key areas such as river water quality monitoring, renewable energy integration, power distribution safety, UAV-based surveillance systems and smart infrastructure, demonstrating strong potential for scalability, patenting and real-world deployment.
Engineer Peeyush Gupta, Information Specialist, NMCG, Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "The solutions presented here by students have direct applicability on the ground, and the Ministry will explore collaboration with the winning teams to take these ideas forward. I do not want the students to let this journey end here."
Dr. B Chennakesava Rao, Director, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology, said "Smart India Hackathon teaches students the true value of teamwork, time management and resilience under pressure. Hosting this national finale reflects our commitment to enabling young innovators to build solutions of real societal impact."
The event received widespread appreciation for its scale, seamless execution and mentoring ecosystem, reinforcing VNR VJIET's standing as a trusted national innovation host. The winning solutions are now expected to move into the post-hackathon development phase, with concerned ministries facilitating mentorship, refinement and potential pilot implementation. By successfully hosting the Hardware Edition Grand Finale, VNR VJIET reaffirmed its role in advancing youth-led innovation, entrepreneurship and nation-building.
About VNRVJIET:
VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology (VNR VJIET), established in 1995 by the Vignana Jyothi Society, is a premier autonomous institution located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), the institute is accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade and recognized by AICTE. VNRVJIET offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering and technology, fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, industry collaboration, and holistic development, the institute is committed to producing globally competent engineers and technologists.
