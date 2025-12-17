403
Matrix Comsec Bags The Coveted CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th December, 2025, Vadodara, India: Matrix Comsec, a pioneer in Security and Telecommunication solutions, was honored with the CII Industrial Innovation Award 2025, recognizing Matrix as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in India. The award was presented at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on 16th December 2025. Instituted by CII in 2014, the CII Industrial Innovation Awards celebrate visionary enterprises across various industry segments. These prestigious awards aim to recognize and honor the brightest innovators in the Indian industry, showcasing organizations that lead through innovation and excellence.
The selection process for the top awards and the list of the most innovative companies involved a rigorous evaluation, including detailed presentations and interactions with a Grand Jury. This unbiased assessment evaluated multiple aspects, such as the organization's innovation culture, innovation management practices, inputs to innovation, and the tangible results achieved through innovation.
Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Ganesh Jivani, CEO, Managing Director, Matrix, said, "It is indeed an honour to win this prestigious award, and I extend my gratitude to CII for this recognition. Innovation really has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology and product management teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class quality solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries, including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to innovating and designing cutting-edge, high-performance products. This accreditation is a validation of Matrix's innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions."
About Matrix
Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.
With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Media Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.
Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.
In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.
Trusted by customers across various industries, Matrix continues to earn admiration for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
