British Army Delegation Inaugurates Art Exhibition At AAFT During Indo-UK Business Meet
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Fine Arts, in collaboration with the Indo UK Business Meet, hosted a vibrant Exhibition of Paintings at AAFT, inaugurated by distinguished members of the British Army delegation visiting India. The exhibition showcased an impressive collection of artworks created by students of AAFT, highlighting creativity, cultural expression, and youth talent.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of ICMEI, welcomed the guests and appreciated the artistic brilliance displayed by the students. He said that art serves as a powerful medium of communication across nations, and such exhibitions contribute significantly to strengthening Indo-UK cultural ties. He further added that AAFT has always encouraged young artists to explore global perspectives through creativity and innovation.
Maj. Gen. John Kendall, leading the British Army delegation, expressed admiration for the creativity and depth reflected in the paintings. He said that cultural interactions like these deepen mutual understanding and complement the growing cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, not only in defence but also in art, education, and people-to-people connections.
Dr. Gaurav Hans, representing the BBMG Foundation, congratulated AAFT for curating a meaningful exhibition. He said that platforms like these create opportunities for young artists to gain international exposure and also support the broader vision of collaboration under Indo-UK partnerships.
The exhibition drew enthusiastic appreciation from all dignitaries, reaffirming the role of art in fostering global friendships and strengthening cultural diplomacy.
