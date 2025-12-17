New Studies Highlight Gutters As A Leading Home Ignition Point During Wildfires Firestorm Building Products Shares Prevention Guidance

As wildfire seasons across the West continue to grow longer and more intense, new research from CalFire, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) highlights a surprisingly common ignition source: the home's rain gutters.

Wind-blown embers-often traveling more than a mile ahead of the main fire-can accumulate in gutters filled with dry leaves, pine needles, and roof debris. According to ember-exposure testing conducted by IBHS, this buildup is one of the most frequent ways homes ignite during wildfire events. Once burning debris catches along the roof edge, flames can spread to the fascia, siding, or attic vents in minutes.

CalFire's wildfire-hardening guidelines emphasize removing debris from roofs and gutters, warning that embers can easily ignite dried material and allow fire to move quickly along the roofline. NFPA offers similar guidance through its Firewise USA program, encouraging homeowners to keep gutters clear and use non-combustible gutter covers as part of a defensible-space strategy.

“Many homeowners think wildfires only destroy houses when the flames reach the structure,” said a spokesperson for Firestorm Building Products.“But in reality, most home ignitions start with embers landing on something small and overlooked-like dry debris sitting in a gutter.”

IBHS research also shows that vinyl gutters can melt or collapse during ember exposure, causing burning material to fall directly onto the home's exterior. Metal gutters and metal gutter guards provide far better protection, helping limit ignition at the roofline.







Firestorm's Recommendations Ahead of Peak Fire Season

Firestorm Building Products, based in Loomis, CA, specializes in ember-blocking gutter systems designed for wildfire-prone communities. Ahead of this year's fire season, the company is encouraging homeowners to focus on a few high-impact steps:

1. Clean gutters and roof valleys routinely. Remove leaves, needles, and moss-especially before and during fire season.

2. Install non-combustible metal gutter guards. These significantly reduce debris buildup and help block ember penetration.

3. Replace vinyl gutters with metal options. Metal gutters resist heat and help stop burning debris from contacting the home.

4. Protect roof edges, fascia, and soffits. These areas are highly vulnerable to embers and direct heat.

5. Maintain defensible space near the roofline. Trim overhanging branches and remove combustible materials from eaves.

“Home hardening doesn't require a full remodel,” the Firestorm spokesperson added.“Targeting weak points like gutters, fascia, vents, and roof edges can make a major difference in whether a home survives an ember storm.”

Wildfire experts across the country-including CalFire, NFPA, IBHS, and university research programs-consistently emphasize that ember-resistant construction and basic maintenance are the most effective ways to reduce home ignition.

