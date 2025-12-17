Paisley Park Early Learning Centre Introduces Renovated Spaces And Expanded Family Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



New changes are reshaping the early learning experience at Paisley Park, offering families refreshed environments and more support for their day-to-day needs.

Templestowe, VIC - December 16, 2025 - Paisley Park Early Learning Centre in Templestowe has introduced fully renovated learning spaces and an expanded suite of family supports under new ownership and a new leadership team. The centre has also extended their working hours, now operating from 7:00am to 6:30pm at 239 Foote Street, on the corner of Pinewood Drive. Families can explore the refreshed childcare Templestowe campus by booking a tour.

Paisley Park has also introduced The Foundation Family Offer. The offer sets a daily fee of $130 and gives families a saving of $33 per day off the current daily fee of $163 for enrolments up to 1 January 2027. The offer includes no initial bond and no administration fees. After four weeks of enrolment, a bond of $250 per child applies. Families who cancel within four weeks of enrolment follow a special arrangement. After that time, the standard Paisley Park policy will apply.

The renovations include homelike rooms to help children feel comfortable in familiar surroundings, natural playgrounds to promote a strong sense of sustainability, as well as family pets, gardens, worm farms and mud kitchens in daily use.

They also have an on-site chef who prepares healthy, delicious meals with fresh seasonal produce and caters for individual dietary requirements. Paisley Park has also introduced a comprehensive School Preparation Program that links to the Early Years Learning Framework and the National Primary School Syllabus, so children move toward primary school with confidence.

"Our Live Love Learn philosophy guides every decision at Paisley Park. The new environments give children space for discovery, comfort and calm. Our team brings high qualifications, deep nurturing instincts and a passion for early learning. We focus on each child's strengths and interests, and we support our Educators with continuous professional growth. That combination creates happy, confident children and strong partnerships with families," said a spokesperson.

Paisley Park uses 30 years experience nurturing creativity and curiosity with tailored learning in a stimulating daycare environment. Besides Templestowe, their Ashburton daycare, early learning centre in Chadstone, and childcare centre in Malvern East are also quite renowned.

Families now access a much wider range of support. The centre offers parenting seminars, additional family support services, complimentary Date Nights, free daily coffee from the on-site café, and an onsite car park. All-inclusive fees cover meals, nappies, beed linen, sunscreen, educational materials, incursions, excursions, children's bags and hats. Parents who search online for childcare near me can now see these benefits in one place.

