ACSIUS Launches Discounted Website, App & E-Commerce Development Packages For Global Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



ACSIUS, a leading website design, development, and SEO company in India, has announced limited-time discounts on its website, e-commerce, web application, and mobile app development services. The offers include up to 15% OFF on Android app development and 10% OFF on WordPress, Shopify, PrestaShop, Laravel, iOS, and hybrid app solutions, helping businesses launch and scale digitally at competitive pricing.

Delhi, India - ACSIUS, a Delhi-based digital solutions provider and recognized SEO Company in India, has announced limited-period discounts on its complete portfolio of website design, e-commerce development, web application, and mobile app development services. The initiative is aimed at enabling startups, small businesses, and enterprises to access high-quality digital solutions at competitive pricing.

Founded and led by Arun Singh, ACSIUS delivers end-to-end digital services including website development, custom software solutions, mobile applications, and search engine optimization for clients across India and international markets.

Discounted Website Development Services

ACSIUS is offering flat 10% discounts on its website development packages, covering multiple technologies and business needs.

WordPress Website Development packages include professionally designed, mobile-responsive, and SEO-ready websites ranging from starter business sites to enterprise-level solutions with custom functionality, WooCommerce integration, API connectivity, and membership systems.

HTML / Static Website Development packages are available for businesses seeking fast, lightweight, and secure websites, with options ranging from basic informational sites to fully customized static interfaces.

E-Commerce Development Offers

To support online businesses, ACSIUS has extended discounts on its e-commerce development services:



Shopify Store Development, including theme setup, custom sections, and advanced store customization PrestaShop Development, covering installation, payment and shipping integrations, and multi-store solutions

All e-commerce packages are available with special discounted pricing for a limited time.

Web Application Development (PHP Laravel)

ACSIUS is also offering discounted pricing on custom Laravel-based web applications, including admin panels, API-driven platforms, multi-user systems, dashboards, and enterprise-grade solutions such as ERP, CRM, and SaaS platforms. Each solution is developed with a focus on security, scalability, and long-term performance.

Mobile App Development Discounts

The company has introduced special discounts on Android, iOS, and Hybrid mobile app development services. Business and advanced Android applications are available with up to 15% discount, while iOS and hybrid app solutions are offered at 10% discounted rates. These applications include modern UI, secure authentication, API integrations, payment gateways, and real-time features.

Additional Digital Services

To complement its development offerings, ACSIUS also provides value-added services such as logo and brand identity design, SEO optimization, social media setup, annual maintenance, and professional content writing. These services allow businesses to build and manage a complete digital presence under one roof.

Leadership Statement

Commenting on the announcement, Arun Singh, Founder & CEO of ACSIUS, said:“Our objective is to make reliable and scalable digital solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes. These limited-period discounts are designed to help organizations invest confidently in their digital growth.”

About ACSIUS

ACSIUS is a full-service digital solutions company based in Delhi, India, offering website development, e-commerce solutions, web applications, mobile app development, and SEO services. Known for its transparent processes and client-focused approach, ACSIUS supports businesses across multiple industries in building strong and sustainable digital platforms.

Contact Information

ACSIUS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile: +91-9891764802

Email:...

Website: