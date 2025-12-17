New Jersey Robbery Lawyer Adam Lustberg Releases Detailed Overview Of Armed Robbery Laws And Defense Strategies

Hackensack, NJ - Adam Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) issued a comprehensive overview of New Jersey armed robbery statutes, procedures, and defense strategies, reinforcing the firm's commitment to clear public information for individuals confronting serious charges. The resource explains how a first-degree robbery allegation is built, how the No Early Release Act applies, and what immediate steps an accused person should take after an arrest. The initiative centers the role of a New Jersey robbery lawyer in guiding case preparation, preserving evidence, and presenting arguments at early court appearances and detention hearings.

The new overview sets out the definition of armed robbery under N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1 and distinguishes it from simple robbery, emphasizing that the presence of a weapon elevates exposure to first-degree penalties. It explains that a“weapon” may include firearms, knives, blunt objects, or other items used or perceived as capable of causing serious bodily injury. The material highlights the elements the State must prove, including force or threat, intent to commit theft, and circumstances showing the actor was armed. Throughout, the publication underscores how a New Jersey robbery lawyer evaluates these elements alongside discovery such as 911 recordings, body-worn camera footage, and store video obtained under Rule 3:13-3.

The guidance outlines sentencing exposure and practical implications under the No Early Release Act. For first-degree robbery, ordinary ranges run from 10 to 20 years, with NERA requiring service of 85 percent of the term before parole eligibility, followed by mandatory parole supervision. Second-degree robbery carries 5 to 10 years, with NERA also implicated. The overview notes the impact of prior convictions and the potential for extended terms under persistent offender provisions. It also addresses collateral consequences, including employment barriers and limitations on expungement, while clarifying that appellate review may be pursued when legal error is alleged. A New Jersey robbery lawyer can assess whether alibi, duress, entrapment, intoxication, or ownership-based claims fit the facts and can be supported by admissible evidence.

The publication provides a step-by-step framework for the first 48 hours after an arrest: invoke the right to remain silent, contact counsel, preserve digital and physical proof such as receipts, E-ZPass data, rideshare logs, and GPS records, and promptly identify surveillance sources so preservation letters can be sent. It explains how law enforcement investigations rely on surveillance and forensic techniques and reviews constitutional safeguards that govern searches, seizures, and questioning. In Bergen County, matters are typically investigated by local departments or task forces, charged by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and heard in the Superior Court at the Justice Center in Hackensack, which makes early, organized defense work critical. The release reiterates that a New Jersey robbery lawyer can present ties to the community and propose structured conditions at detention hearings.

