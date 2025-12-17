Dr Leigh Beveridge Australia Urges Stronger Public Engagement With Science And Inclusive STEM Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Biotech leader calls for everyday curiosity, better communication, and greater representation across the scientific workforce

Physician-scientist and biotechnology leader Dr Leigh Beveridge (Australia) is calling for improved public engagement with science, stronger communication practices in STEM, and greater diversity across the scientific workforce. His message follows his recent Celeb Flare interview, where he shared personal insights about leadership, learning habits, and the importance of clear, human-centered storytelling in biotech.

In the interview, Dr Beveridge described his professional approach in three words: curious, steady, human. Today, he says those same qualities are essential for building trust and transparency in science.

“Storytelling matters in science. If people can't understand the work, they can't trust it,” Dr Beveridge said.“We need to meet people where they are - with empathy, clarity, and curiosity.”

Why It Matters: The Public Is Hungry for Clarity, Not Jargon

Research from the Australian Academy of Science shows that 65% of Australians feel overwhelmed by scientific information, especially on medical advances. Meanwhile, CSIRO reports that only 23% feel they have a strong understanding of new biotech technologies, despite their rapid growth in healthcare and industry.

Dr Beveridge believes this communication gap creates uncertainty - and missed opportunities.

“You don't need a PhD to be part of the conversation,” he said.“We need to remove the invisible walls around science. Everyone deserves access to clear and trustworthy information.”

He also draws on his early experiences as a volunteer radio presenter at JOYFM to emphasize the impact of approachable communication.

“Radio taught me that connection matters more than complexity,” he added.“If we want the public to be informed, we need to make science feel human.”

Advocating for Diversity & Inclusive Leadership in STEM

Along with communication, Dr Beveridge is raising awareness about the need for broader representation in science. According to the Australian Government's STEM Equity Monitor:



Women hold only 15% of STEM-qualified occupations in Australia.

LGBTQ+ representation in STEM remains significantly underreported but is estimated to be disproportionately low. Culturally diverse groups continue to be underrepresented at leadership levels.

These disparities matter not just socially - but scientifically.

“If our teams don't reflect the world, our solutions won't either,” Dr Beveridge emphasized.“Diversity isn't optional. It's how we build better science.”

His work in mentoring younger scientists and MBA students reflects this commitment.

“I want people to feel seen in this industry,” he said.“When more voices are involved, better ideas rise.”

Promoting Daily Curiosity & Mental Wellness in a High-Pressure Industry

The interview also highlighted Dr Beveridge's personal practice of setting aside“learning windows” - 20–30 minutes each day to explore new ideas.

Beyond Blue reports that 39% of STEM professionals experience chronic stress, significantly higher than the national average.

“Curiosity and rest aren't opposites,” Dr Beveridge explained.“They support each other. Small habits can protect your creativity and keep burnout away.”

He believes this approach is not only beneficial to scientists - but to anyone navigating an information-heavy world.

A Call to Action: What People Can Do Today

Dr Beveridge encourages the public to take simple, self-guided steps to build their own connection to science and learning:

1. Ask one curious question a day.

“Curiosity is fuel,” he said.“Every meaningful idea starts with a question.”

2. Follow science sources that value clarity.

He recommends STAT News, Endpoints News, and other outlets that make biotech more understandable.

3. Support inclusive science communities.

Amplify diverse voices, support students, and encourage equitable representation in STEM fields.

4. Create your own 'learning window.'

Just 20 minutes a day to read, watch, or explore something new.“It keeps your mind open,” he said.“And it costs nothing.”

5. Communicate openly about the topics you care about.

“Perfect communication is unrealistic,” he shared.“Honest communication is what matters.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Dr Leigh Beveridge (Australia)

Dr Beveridge is a physician-scientist and senior medical leader specializing in global drug development across hematology, oncology, and immunology. His work bridges clinical innovation, strategy, and patient-centered leadership. He is also an advocate for inclusive research environments, science communication, and mentorship across STEM and business education.

Contact:

...