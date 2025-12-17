Acclaimed Neuropsychiatrist Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson Releases“When Dragons Kill” A Forbes News-Ranked Psychological Fiction Masterpiece Exploring The Hidden Darkness Within Human Nature

MENAFN - GetNews)



"When Dragons Kill By Dr. Bankole A. Johnson"Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson releases When Dragons Kill, a Forbes News–ranked psychological fiction collection exploring the hidden darkness within human nature. Through ten intense narratives, the book examines trauma, addiction, injustice, and moral collapse, blending literary storytelling with real clinical and forensic insight. The work offers a powerful commentary on how silence, neglect, and societal failure give rise to the“dragons” within us.

Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, one of the world's most distinguished physician-scientists in addiction medicine and neuropsychiatry, has released "When Dragons Kill," a groundbreaking collection of ten psychologically intense, morally provocative narratives that expose the hidden darkness within human behavior. Ranked #7 Best Psychological Fiction of the Year by Forbes News, the book marks a significant literary milestone for an author whose scientific contributions have already transformed global treatment standards for addiction and brain disorders.

"When Dragons Kill" explores how trauma, neglect, cruelty, silence, and societal failure forge the very "dragons" we claim to fear. Through ten razor-sharp, emotionally devastating stories, Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson examines different facets of human fracture - medical deception, buried childhood trauma, digital addiction, systemic injustice, mob hysteria, betrayal, mental illness, and the devastating consequences of moral collapse. Each narrative combines forensic precision with profound psychological insight, challenging readers to rethink how evil is born, how trauma shapes society, and how silence allows darkness to grow.

"We all have our dragons. The tragedy is not in having them, but in never learning to name them," says Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson.

What makes "When Dragons Kill" particularly significant is its fusion of literary storytelling with real clinical, forensic, and psychological expertise. The collection addresses pressing modern issues - digital decay, medical ethics, family trauma, gender injustice, antisemitism, addiction, systemic failure, and moral panic - making it both timely and socially resonant. The book stands out not only as fiction, but as a profound commentary on the human condition.

Professor Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, DSc, MD, MBChB, MPhil, FRCPsych, DFAPA, ABDA, FACFEI, is internationally recognized as one of the most accomplished physician-scientists in addiction medicine, neuropsychiatry, and translational brain science. With advanced training from the Universities of Glasgow, London, and Oxford, and over three decades of pioneering research, he has redefined the understanding and clinical treatment of addiction and co-occurring brain disorders. Dr. Johnson led the landmark clinical trial establishing topiramate as a breakthrough therapy for alcohol dependence, fundamentally transforming global treatment standards.

He is the CEO and Founder of Casa Privée, as well as the CEO & Medical Director of Miami Stem Cell Clinic and the Neuro Medical Director at Genesis Regenerative - leading centers in brain health and regenerative medicine. A prolific scholar, forensic psychiatric expert, and recipient of multiple national awards, his work has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, PBS, HBO, and Scientific American. He is the author of multiple influential works, including the Six Rings series, Addiction Medicine: Science and Practice (2nd Ed.), and Regenerative Medicine: A Short Primer.

Dr. Johnson holds over 100 patents in molecular genetics and brain reward circuitry, has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and founded Adial Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ-listed company. His accolades include the Solomon Carter Fuller Award and the NIH Jack Mendelson Award.

"When Dragons Kill" was officially released on Amazon in August 2025 and is available worldwide in both Kindle and paperback formats. The book appeals to readers of psychological thrillers, literary fiction enthusiasts, and individuals interested in neuroscience, mental health, trauma, and the complexities of human behavior. It also resonates with professionals in psychology, psychiatry, social sciences, and forensic fields who appreciate intellectually rich, emotionally intense storytelling.

