The“Gold Rush” In Trendy Toys: Emerging Brand MOMOTOY Debuts Gold Hidden Edition, Innovative Design Draws Attention

MENAFN - GetNews) When trendy toys are no longer just "decorative objects" but can understand your emotions and respond in your own voice; when a "gold hidden edition" of a plush toy fetches nearly ten thousand yuan at auction-what we are witnessing may no longer be the trendy toy industry in its traditional sense. Last weekend, the Beijing QDF Trendy Toy Expo welcomed a special "new friend"-a giant pink and black plush creature standing at the center of the booth. Its name is "DUNDUN FAMILY," from the emerging trendy toy brand MOMOTOY.







Photo1:MOMOTOY Brand Founding Team Launches "DUNDUN FAMILY" No. 001

In the billion-dollar track where trendy toys are evolving from niche to mainstream, how can a new brand break through? MOMOTOY, with its core IPs like "DUNDUN FAMILY," provides its own answer through a combined strategy of "cute aesthetics + intelligent interaction + scarce collectibility."

Emotion as the Core, Building IP Vitality

MOMOTOY is a new trendy toy brand incubated in 2025 by Skyworks Venture Capital, making its public debut at this Beijing QDF Expo.







The most eye-catching element on the booth was the central, large, and vividly colored "DUNDUN FAMILY."

As a warm and healing cute pet IP, "DUNDUN FAMILY" is centered on the concept of a "companion spirit at the intersection of reality and dreams." Its image design is highly distinctive-a plump, rounded shape paired with soft, soothing colors. Its signature large feet and fluffy fur not only showcase cute traits but also subtly hint at warm, protective details. The world of DUNDUN FAMILY holds a gentle promise: in the fluffy valley at the border of reality and dreams, lives a group of magical little creatures. They are not "manufactured" but "found." When people yearn for pure companionship, their heartfelt wishes drift to the fluffy valley. The DUNDUN FAMILY that resonates with them will then cross dreams by starlight, transforming into a plush toy waiting to be claimed, responding to every moment of loneliness with silent companionship.

Another IP, "The Seedverse," builds differentiated appeal as a "dark avant-garde emotional spirit." Originating from the "Sweet Core Galaxy" composed of fruits, an unexpected "emotional energy explosion" sent four fruit spirits with distinct personalities to Earth. They perceive the stress and anxiety in human hearts and witness people's desire for happiness, deciding to stay and become "emotional spirits" connecting human feelings.

It's not hard to see that emotional expression-be it healing, flamboyant, or rebellious-forms the emotional core of MOMOTOY's IP creation.







Photo3:MOMOTOY Brand Founder Shares Brand Vision On-site

Regarding IP strategy, MOMOTOY plans a parallel path of proprietary and signed IPs, and has assembled a young design team primarily consisting of post-95s and post-00s members from top institutions like Tsinghua Academy of Arts and Design and Central Saint Martins, with sharp insights into trend culture. The initially launched "DUNDUN FAMILY," "The Seedverse," and others are proprietary IPs, already forming the foundation of the brand's unique stylistic universe. In the future, the brand will continue to expand the boundaries and depth of its IP matrix by signing global emerging artists, collaborating with anime, film & TV IPs, and partnering with professional institutions like museums. Adopting a more open and diverse stance, it aims to connect creativity and transform emotional resonance into sustainable IP vitality.

"Starting with DUNDUN FAMILY, MOMOTOY wishes to join hands with global young artists, creators, and entrepreneurs to promote more original Chinese IPs as global cultural symbols, collectively shaping the dream-making space for trendy toys and the infinite possibilities of the future," stated the brand founder.

AI Empowerment, Creating Trendy Toys That Understand Your Emotions

After years of development, the trendy toy industry's market structure is maturing. For a new brand to stand out, it cannot rely solely on "replicating hits" or chasing short-term trends. It must identify a differentiated brand positioning and build sustainable competitive barriers.

Against this backdrop, MOMOTOY empowers trendy toys with cutting-edge technology, deeply integrating AI into product design, launching a series of AI smart trendy toys. These products not only continue the aesthetic expression of trendy toys as emotional carriers but also break the limitations of traditional static displays, endowing IPs with dynamic "vitality"-they are both exquisite companion art pieces on the desk and can perceive user emotions in real-time, respond to voice commands through intelligent interaction, enabling multilingual natural dialogue and personalized interaction. More notably, features like supported voice cloning and character customization provide users with a unique co-creation experience, making each trendy toy a true "exclusive partner," building deeper emotional connections.







Photo4

Industry veterans point out that the current trendy toy market is undergoing a crucial shift from "traffic-driven" to "content-driven." Consumers are no longer satisfied merely with external appearance but value more the story behind the IP, its emotional value, and continuously innovative interactive experiences. Brands with complete worldviews, emotional resonance, and technological integration are more likely to win long-term user recognition.

Based on this, MOMOTOY, starting with precise insights into young users and leveraging warm IP narratives, a rich product matrix, and the interactive elevation brought by AI technology, is gradually building a multi-dimensional trendy toy ecosystem. This systematic innovation path may become the driving force for exploring new tracks and achieving long-term growth.

Targeting Billion-Yuan Revenue, The Global Ambition of a Trendy Toy Brand

At the launch event, MOMOTOY also officially released scarce hidden editions crafted from 999 pure gold, infusing its IPs with collectible value and artistic quality.

During the charity auction at the expo, the first gold hidden edition "DUNDUN FAMILY" sold for 9888 yuan, with all proceeds donated to charity. It's understood that the gold hidden editions will continue to be released as a permanent series for multiple IPs. Besides the core IP "DUNDUN FAMILY," the Chinese-style "Fur Forest Chronicles" hidden bamboo-holding edition also features gold-crafted bamboo joints, with details showcasing the fusion of Eastern aesthetics and modern craftsmanship.







Photo5

It's worth mentioning that MOMOTOY planned from its inception to expand its business globally, building a comprehensive system covering "content creation - product development - scene experience - community ecosystem," and initiated the "Global Industry Economic Partner Program" to rapidly deploy in key markets like North America and Southeast Asia, targeting billion-yuan revenue by 2026.

To support global market deployment and product innovation, MOMOTOY has established a mature supply chain system with multiple PVC production lines and flexible capacity, sufficient to meet large-scale order demands. Simultaneously, the brand continues to deepen its omnichannel sales network: online coverage includes mainstream platforms like Douyin, Tmall flagship store, and WeChat mini-programs; offline global expansion is steadily advancing, with plans to open over 500 stores in 120 countries worldwide, including flagship stores, pop-ups, and smart robot stores, allowing trendy toy experiences to permeate various consumer scenarios.







Photo6:Lu Yuxiao Shares Picture of "DUNDUN FAMILY" on Social Media

Since pre-sales began in December, the new "DUNDUN FAMILY" series has received an enthusiastic market response, further boosted by shares from celebrities like Lu Yuxiao, validating the market appeal of the brand's multi-dimensional strategy of "emotional resonance, technological empowerment, and value shaping." In the developmental stage of content-driven and globalized trendy toy industry, MOMOTOY, with its systematic layout, is forging a differentiated path integrating narrative, technology, and commerce.