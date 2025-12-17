The Mitchelle Successfully Executes Iconic New York Times Square Feature For Jerry Goodwin's Book

New York, NY - December 16, 2025 - The Mitchelle, a leading media fulfillment and marketing company, proudly announces the successful completion of a landmark event for author Jerry Goodwin, featuring his book DON'T READ THIS YOU MIGHT LEARN SOMETHING!: ESPECIALLY ABOUT YOURSELF on the world-renowned digital billboards of New York Times Square.

The high-visibility Times Square feature, completed on Saturday, December 13, 2025, placed Goodwin's thought-provoking book in one of the busiest and most iconic locations in the world, reaching millions of pedestrians, commuters, and visitors. From planning to execution, The Mitchelle managed every aspect of the campaign, ensuring a seamless experience and a visually striking presentation that maximized exposure for the author's work.

By handling logistics, digital placement, and timing, The Mitchelle demonstrated its expertise in coordinating high-profile media campaigns that capture public attention. The successful display underscores the company's ability to deliver largescale, impactful events that leave a lasting impression. The Times Square showcase highlighted the book's central themes of selfreflection, personal growth, and introspection, giving audiences a chance to engage with its message in an unforgettable environment.







The Mitchelle's role in this event went beyond standard promotional services. Their team coordinated the technical requirements, ensured compliance with Times Square display standards, and executed a strategy designed to generate maximum awareness. The result was a professional, visually striking feature that positioned both Jerry Goodwin and his book prominently on one of the world's most recognized stages.

The successful completion of this feature not only elevated Jerry Goodwin's book to a new level of recognition but also reinforced The Mitchelle's reputation as a trusted leader in media fulfillment, event management, and high-profile promotional campaigns. Authors, brands, and organizations seeking attention-grabbing, expertly executed campaigns can look to The Mitchelle for creative solutions and flawless delivery.

About The Mitchelle

The Mitchelle is a full-service media fulfillment and marketing company specializing in highimpact campaigns for authors, brands, and organizations. With expertise in strategic planning, event execution, and media outreach, The Mitchelle ensures maximum visibility and engagement for every client, turning ambitious campaigns into memorable experiences.