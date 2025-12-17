Afriex CEO Tope Alabi Calls For Global Awareness On Financial Fairness

MENAFN - GetNews)



Afriex, Houston, TX, USA Recent Feature, Afriex Advocates for Greater Inclusion, Transparency, and Equity in Global Money Movement

Following his recent feature spotlight, Tope Alabi, co-founder and CEO of Afriex, is calling for greater global awareness and action around financial fairness and inclusion. Drawing from his own experience as an immigrant who struggled to send money home affordably, Alabi is urging individuals, communities, and policymakers to push for systems that make global finance more transparent and equitable.

“Every transfer tells a story,” Alabi said in the interview.“It might pay for a child's education or help a small business restock. That's why fair access to financial tools isn't optional; it's essential.”

Founded in 2019, Afriex was created to solve a deeply personal challenge. When Alabi moved to the U.S., he found that sending money to Nigeria was slow, expensive, and unreliable. With co-founder John Obirije, he launched Afriex to make cross-border payments faster, fairer, and more accessible to deliver instant, transparent, and low-cost transfers.

Financial Inclusion: A Global Imperative

According to the World Bank, global remittances to low- and middle-income countries reached $656 billion in 2023, providing essential income for millions of families. Yet the average global cost of sending money remains around 6%, with some corridors exceeding 10%. That means billions of dollars never reach the people they're intended to help.

“These losses represent meals, tuition, and healthcare that families go without,” Alabi explained.“No one should lose that much value simply because of where they live or how they move their money.”

Afriex's approach is built on the belief that financial systems should work for everyone, not just the privileged few. By simplifying cross-border payments, the company aims to make participation in the global economy fairer and more inclusive.

Building Trust Through Transparency

Alabi believes that trust and empathy are just as important as technology.“We didn't build Afriex from a boardroom,” he said.“We built it from experience. We've lived through the same frustrations our users face.”

This user-focused approach has shaped Afriex's success and its larger mission to set a new standard for fintech responsibility. The company's focus on access, transparency, and fairness reflects a growing demand for financial systems that put people first.

“Technology should serve people, not the other way around,” Alabi added.“When people can move money freely and affordably, they can build stronger families, stronger businesses, and stronger communities.”

How Individuals Can Make a Difference

While Afriex continues to lead innovation in global payments, Alabi emphasises that change starts with everyday awareness.“You don't need to be in fintech to make an impact,” he said.“Ask questions about how your money moves. Support financial tools that are fair and transparent. The more informed we are, the more power we have to create change.”

Tope encourages individuals and organisations alike to:



Demand fairness and transparency from financial service providers.

Educate themselves about global remittance costs and financial inclusion.

Support innovation and ethical fintech companies that prioritise user impact over profit. Engage in community efforts that empower underbanked and immigrant populations.

About Afriex

Founded in 2019, Afrie is a cross-border payments platform that enables individuals and businesses to send, receive, and exchange money globally at lightning speed. The company provides transparent, instant, and low-cost transfers. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Afriex operates across multiple countries and serves hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. Its mission is simple: to build the world's most trusted financial platform for the global diaspora.