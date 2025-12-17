Ben Roper Highlights The Power Of The 721 UPREIT Exchange And Calls On Developers To Protect Their Long-Term Wealth

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ben Roper, Richmond VirginiaReal estate investment expert urges developers to explore smarter, tax-efficient strategies during shifting market conditions

Real estate investment expert Ben Roper is using his latest feature to raise awareness about a tool many developers still overlook: the 721 UPREIT exchange, a strategy that allows property owners to build wealth while keeping long-term control of their equity. Roper, known for guiding developers through complex REIT partnerships, is now urging professionals across the industry to understand this structure before making major exit or reinvestment decisions.

“Too many developers sell because they think they're out of options,” Roper says.“But a 721 exchange lets you grow and stay in the game. I've watched developers use it to unlock liquidity, start new projects, and avoid massive tax bills - all without giving up the legacy they built.”

Roper's message comes at a critical time. Construction costs are up 35% since 2020, interest rates doubled in two years, and access to traditional financing has tightened nationwide. According to NMHC, the U.S. needs 4.3 million new apartments by 2035 to meet demand. These pressures are pushing developers to look for smarter, more flexible capital strategies.

Yet many still don't know how a 721 exchange works - or that it even exists.

Roper Shares Personal Insights From the Field

In his interview, Roper describes walking one developer through the process.“He thought it was too good to be true,” he says.“Two years later, he told me he wished he had done it sooner. He used the liquidity from his OP units to start two more deals. That's impact.”

Roper explains that a 721 UPREIT exchange allows property owners to contribute an asset to a REIT in exchange for operating partnership units. Those units behave like shares, offering:



Tax deferral on capital gains

Diversification across a larger REIT portfolio

Passive income through distributions

Long-term estate planning advantages Liquidity options that can match personal goals

“It's not selling out,” Roper emphasizes.“It's leveling up with a partner who wants you to win too.”

Why He's Speaking Out Now

Roper says he felt compelled to speak publicly because too many developers wait until they're in a stressful situation to explore their options.

“When rates rise or a project slows, panic sets in,” he says.“I want developers to know these tools exist before they hit that wall. Understanding the UPREIT path early gives you leverage - and choices.”

He notes that REITs now hold over $4.5 trillion in real estate assets, including more than $1.2 trillion in multifamily, making them one of the most reliable sources of long-term capital in unpredictable markets.

A Call to Action for Developers

Roper urges developers, property owners, and family offices to take simple steps right now to protect their financial futures:

1. Learn the basics of the 721 UPREIT exchange.

“You don't need to become a tax expert,” Roper says.“You just need to understand how it creates options.”

2. Review your long-term goals before you're forced into a sale.

“Don't wait until your back is against the wall. Planning early gives you more negotiating power.”

3. Build relationships with REITs before you need them.

“Every good partnership starts with a conversation, not a crisis.”

4. Keep your financials clean and current.

“REITs move fast when the numbers are clear. Being organized gets you better offers.”

5. Ask questions and get advice.

“No developer should feel like they have to figure this out alone. Talk to someone who's done these before.”

Roper stresses that anyone can start today by simply learning how the structure works.“You don't need a REIT introduction or a deal on the table,” he says.“You only need curiosity and a willingness to explore smarter paths.”

About Ben Roper

Ben Roper is a REIT specialist and strategic investment professional based in Richmond, VA. He focuses on guiding developers through 721 UPREIT transactions and building long-term value through REIT partnerships. He has helped property owners unlock liquidity, grow portfolios, and navigate complex tax and capital strategies with confidence.