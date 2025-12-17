Avocado Love Cojaboy's New Single Is Out Now On All Streaming Platforms

On December 12, “AVOCADO LOVE”, the new single by COJABOY, was released worldwide on all digital platforms via Smashdeep Records, a sub-label of Smash The House, the renowned international imprint closely connected to the Tomorrowland universe release further confirms COJABOY's international outlook and his natural ability to navigate the most current and cutting-edge electronic sounds.

“AVOCADO LOVE” is a Tech House track with a bright, irresistible character, instantly evoking summer vibes, fiery sunsets, and endless beach parties. The track unfolds through smooth yet punchy grooves, enveloping basslines, and an infectious rhythm that invites movement from the very first listen energy is carefully balanced, fresh, vibrant, and at the same time chill, making it perfectly suited for both packed dancefloors and laid-back moments with your eyes fixed on the ocean.







The single stands out for its seductive and subtly provocative mood, designed to make speakers, hearts, and bodies vibrate, creating an immediate connection between the DJ and the crowd. It's a track that needs no explanation: it speaks directly to emotion, taking listeners on a sensory journey filled with freedom, lightness, and pure feel-good energy.

COJABOY says:“Music, for me, is a world with endless facets and vastly different horizons. It allows you to move quickly through distant realities, diverse cultures, and to fly, within an instant, into completely different worlds. That's its greatest magic. With AVOCADO LOVE, I wanted to capture that magic you only feel in summer: lightness, freedom, smiles, the right groove, and that mood that makes you move without even thinking about it. It's a track created to make you feel good, to make you dance, and to take you somewhere else.”

With “AVOCADO LOVE”, COJABOY delivers a track destined to become a summer soundtrack-uniting energy, style, and positive vibrations into one powerful, immersive sound.

COJABOY is a DJ and producer deeply connected to the international electronic music scene, constantly exploring original sounds and innovative vibes. His style blends Tech House, groovy house elements, and contemporary club influences, with a strong focus on dancefloor energy while maintaining a bright and recognizable signature. His productions feature immersive rhythms, driving basslines, and refined moods designed to spark movement and connection. With each release, COJABOY expresses his vision of music as a journey-one of freedom and shared emotion-across clubs, festivals, and digital platforms, building an authentic and ever-evolving global artistic path.

