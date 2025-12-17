Digantara Raises USD 50 Million To Advance Sovereign Space Intelligence







Digantara Industries, a pioneer in Space Surveillance and Intelligence, today announced the closing of its Series B fundraise of USD 50 million raised from a mix of new strategic and financial investors such as 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala with continued participation from existing investors, Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital company aims to deploy this fresh capital into global expansion beyond India and the US, into new manufacturing facilities for optical systems, satellite production and towards doubling its research & development teams globally over the coming year.

This investment marks a decisive inflection point for Digantara as it transitions from pure play space situational awareness company to a full stack space surveillance and intelligence company, developing sovereign hardware, software, and intelligence systems that strengthen national security and strategic autonomy.

“Space is no longer a frontier, it is the new high ground for national security. Adversaries of the future will seek asymmetric advantage where sensing, automation, and latency matter most” said Anirudh Sharma, Founder and CEO, Digantara.“This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority.."

“What stood out about Digantara is their commitment to build the full stack infrastructure. From the outset, the founding team's blend of technical expertise and business acumen stood out, an essential combination for long-term success. We remain committed to backing founders developing mission-critical capabilities across sensing, autonomy, and downstream applications.” said Sameer Nath, CIO & Head, Venture Capital & Private Equity, 360 ONE Asset.

With operations across India, Singapore, and the United States, and an expansion to Europe by mid-2026, Digantara is leveraging its global presence to provide strategic capabilities for multidomain awareness autonomy. The company is establishing a new standard in sovereign space intelligence and redefining how nations manage, protect, and defend assets across domains and this is evidenced by large orders and mission contracts being placed by leading defence and commercial intelligence customers.

Digantara's systems play a vital role for various governments and defence agencies globally, offering a comprehensive suite of services to safeguard against national security risks. Its integrated infrastructure, ' AIRA', unites advanced hardware, data, and processing capabilities across space and ground systems to create a multidomain surveillance capability. At the core of this infrastructure are its sensing systems, on track for launch through 2026-27: the ' SCOT ' series, a fleet of electro-optical and LiDAR satellites engineered for space based space surveillance; the ' ALBATROSS' series, dedicated to early missile warning and precision tracking; and 'SKYGATE' an expanding network of ground-based sensors that enables persistent observation across critical theatres of operations.

Through the fusion of these systems within AIRA's space-and-ground construct, Digantara achieves near real-time acquisition, characterization and interpretation of emerging threats. This integrated infrastructure equips Digantara's proprietary platforms ' Space MAP' and ' STARS' with mission-ready data for decisive, real time tactical response.

About Digantara Industries:

Digantara Industries, founded by Anirudh Sharma in 2020, is a space surveillance and intelligence company dedicated to protecting and defending sovereign and allied interests across operational domains from emerging threats while ensuring safety, security, and long-term sustainability. By integrating advanced space-based sensors, proprietary optics, and AI-driven analytics into a unified space-intelligence infrastructure, Digantara delivers the comprehensive domain awareness required to safeguard critical assets and maintain strategic superiority.

