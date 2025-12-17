Textara.Ai Launches Breakthrough AI Content Detector 97% Accuracy And 100,000-Character Scans In Under A Minute

Wilmington, DE - Dec 16, 2025 - In a major leap forward for AI detection technology, Textara has unveiled what is being hailed as the most accurate and scalable AI content detector on the market. With an industry-leading 97% accuracy rate on English text and the ability to analyze up to 100,000 characters in less than one minute, Textara is redefining how publishers, educators, and SEO professionals verify authenticity in the AI era.

Unlike conventional detectors that frequently produce false positives or fail with long-form text, Textara uses a multi-layered linguistic intelligence model that detects AI-generated material with human-level precision - even when the content has been rewritten or“humanized.”

“Most detectors stop at around a thousand words and still get it wrong,” said a Textara spokesperson.“We built Textara to read like an editor, not a pattern matcher. It can analyze an entire eBook, research paper, or article series in one go - and deliver results with scientific reliability.”

Solving a Growing Problem in Publishing and Search

As search engines and academic institutions tighten their stance on AI-written material, publishers and website owners are under mounting pressure to verify content authenticity. Many have reported false flags from existing AI detectors - a problem that can cost valuable rankings, reputation, and ad revenue.

Textara's deep-learning model addresses these issues head-on with:



97% detection accuracy on English text

Support for up to 100,000 characters per scan

Processing time under 60 seconds

Bypass detection that identifies“humanized” AI content other tools miss Browser-based interface and API access for enterprise workflows

“We wanted to end the guesswork,” added the spokesperson.“Editors, agencies, teachers, and SEO teams can finally trust what they're seeing.”

Built for Scale - and Free to Try

Textara is designed not just for accuracy but also accessibility. Users can test the system directly via the web platform and integrate it into their CMS or content pipelines through an API. The service is available globally and already being adopted by media outlets, SEO firms, and universities seeking a scalable verification layer.

Visit to experience the next generation of AI content detection.

About Textara

Textara is an advanced AI-powered platform focused on accurate content verification and AI bypass detection. Built by a multidisciplinary team of linguists, machine learning engineers, and SEO technologists, Textara delivers enterprise-grade analysis tools that help the internet remain authentic, transparent, and human.

Press Contact:

Media Relations – Textara

...