Kimberly Fiese Yule's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

"Reviewed By Zahid Sheikh for Readers' Favorite

To Save One by Kimberly Fiese Yule is a deeply touching narrative about grief, resilience, and hope through the eyes of a young woman named Evylyn and her close-knit group of friends. It portrays the emotional journey Evylyn undergoes as she navigates the painful loss of her friend Briggs and the impact it has on her life and those around her. The narrative explores themes of friendship, mental health awareness, and the courage to carry on despite overwhelming sadness. From moments of everyday interactions and school life to profound reflections on loss and healing, the book offers a heartfelt look at how community and kindness can be powerful forces in times of pain.

Kimberly Fiese Yule's writing style is honest and clear, drawing readers into the raw emotional experiences of the individuals. The pacing is thoughtful, striking a balance between quieter moments of introspection and impactful scenes that keep the narrative engaging. The characters feel authentic and relatable, making the themes of hope, grief, and friendship resonate strongly without feeling overwhelming. I found the author's approach to mental health and healing to be compassionate and uplifting, offering a message that is both personal and universal. The inclusion of supportive relationships and small, meaningful gestures throughout the book adds warmth and depth. The narrative reminded me of the time my brother lost a friend to suicide and how the support of his friends and small acts of kindness helped him slowly find hope again. To Save One feels like a sincere conversation with a friend who reminds you that you are not alone."

