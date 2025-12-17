Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "Terratron" by Nathaniel Bernadeau, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Essien Asian for Readers' Favorite

Over a decade into his reign as the supreme ruler of the Milky Way Galactic Empire, Abukar Kenessit plans to settle down and solidify his reign. He aims to marry, establishing his bloodline while adopting a very different approach from the norm to expanding the empire's influence. His bold plans create tension among his subjects, with some citing distrust due to years of neglect. Supported by his trusted Grand Viceroy, Boris Drexel, and siblings strategically placed across the galaxy, it seems only a matter of time before he reaches his goal. However, he must first deal with the Disunificationists, a secretive group determined to dismantle everything he has worked hard to build. Only time will tell whether his grand ambitions will succeed in Nathaniel Bernadeau's Terratron: A New Frontier (Vol 2).

Nathaniel Bernadeau takes inspiration for the non-human characters in Terratron from some of the apex predators in the insect kingdom. The result of the author's ingenuity is the ruthless, insect-like warriors of the Ceragulum and the mind-controlling Xyler, whose abilities are as terrifying as their names suggest. Extensive origin stories, combined with subtle flashbacks, emphasize the vast world-building while also updating readers on the events from the previous book in the series. Action fans will enjoy the vivid battle scenes and strategies used by the empires' fighters in their quest for supremacy. Bernadeau weaves these elements together with an impressively detailed power structure for each faction and a fast pace. I enjoyed reading Terratron and look forward to the next installment in this fascinating series."

You can learn more about Nathaniel Bernadeau and "Terratron" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.