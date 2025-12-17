Gypsy Mcknight's New Book“Torment” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller - Psychological book "Torment" by Gypsy McKnight, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Torment is a gripping thriller by Gypsy McKnight. Doug Wingart has everything a man could wish for. He has a loving and supportive wife in Stacy, and they raised four beautiful children in Adrian, Charlotte, and the twins, Lucy and Dylan. However, Doug's life takes a dramatic turn after he becomes entangled with the alluring intern, Kelley, at work, as he aggressively pursues a promotion. Doug and Kelley begin a passionate affair while Doug's home life spirals out of control. Stacy falls back into addiction as she sees her kids suffering from their own unique ordeals. Doug realizes that something is amiss, and he must find a way to protect his family. But can he admit his own mistakes? Who is responsible for the Wingart family's sudden fall from grace?

A tale of deceit, betrayal, and revenge, Torment is a novel that thriller aficionados will savor with relish. From the very beginning, author Gypsy McKnight sets the tone for a tantalizing tale full of mystery, suspense, and intrigue. You will be on the edge of your seat until the last page, wondering what's going to happen next. The characters are people with flaws and vulnerabilities, which only makes them feel more relatable and human. Despite his mistakes, you can't help but care about what's happening to Doug and his family. The antagonist is also a fascinating character. She is intelligent and ruthless, yet her occasional moments of vulnerability reveal a deeper, more human side that adds complexity to her role in the narrative. The plot is fast-paced and full of surprises. In conclusion, it's a great novel for thriller fans."

