Author's New Book“The Wanderer Of The Night” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

"Reviewed By Mary Clarke for Readers' Favorite

The Wanderer of the Night: For the Greater Good by Olesia Hukriede is a well-written fantasy about Gael and David, immortals from an underground realm called the Beyond. The ruler of this immortal world is the White Prince, who seeks to invade the mortal world with the help of a supernatural entity known as the Great Malus. Gael, who serves the White Prince, is beginning to doubt his purpose and job as an executioner while struggling to learn the mystery behind the disappearance of his fiancée, Celeste. There is a prophecy about a girl named Maddie-a creature of light-who is supposed to defeat the great Malus. The White Prince and his followers hear about this prophecy and decide to act. They decide to use Maddie to either find the traitor who is against them or kill her before she grows strong enough to oppose them. Gael and David have to protect Maddie while trying to remain loyal to the White Prince.

The Wanderer of the Night is an engaging read. Gael and David are very interesting characters, especially due to the complex lives they lived. They were both against the White Prince, yet they remained loyal, even doing dirty jobs for the White Prince so that their loyalty wouldn't be doubted. I was glad the author added some backstories of the characters; it helped me connect more with them. For instance, Gael's sad past with his family and David's history as a slave made the reasons for their actions and their personal sacrifices more relatable and easy to follow. The narrative covers themes of loyalty, betrayal, good, and evil. I wondered where the author got the inspiration for writing this novel; it went beyond my expectations. The story is well-paced and full of big surprises. The characters are well-developed, and the organization was done excellently. I recommend The Wanderer of the Night by Olesia Hukriede to readers who enjoy fantasy novels about love, personal sacrifice, magic, and friendship."

