MAGS Skin Deodorant For Sensitive Skin Earns National Eczema Association Seal Of Acceptance And National Psoriasis Foundation Seal Of Recognition

MAGS Skin, a natural spray deodorant for sensitive skin, has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance and the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, solidifying its position as a category pioneer in eczema-safe and psoriasis-friendly deodorant.

Developed by a nurse, a chemist, and a founder with eczema, MAGS Skin was created out of frustration with“clean” deodorants that caused irritation. The brand's minimalist formula is powered by magnesium hydroxide, a naturally derived mineral that neutralizes odor without clogging pores or disrupting the skin barrier. Unlike most deodorants, MAGS Skin is a fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested deodorant that is clinically proven safe for even the most reactive skin. Clinical testing also showed that MAGS Skin provides up to 24-hour odor protection while remaining gentle and non-irritating on sensitive skin.







Every batch is made in small quantities by the brand's chemist and co-founder, Ingrid Um Nlend, in her lab, Formyoule, to ensure each bottle delivers the same care and quality, that sensitive skin deserves.

“Earning both of these seals is not just validation for our formula, it is validation for everyone who has ever felt left out of the deodorant aisle,” said Christine Widga, Co-Founder of MAGS Skin.“Deodorant should be treated like skincare. For too long, sensitive skin has been an afterthought in this category, and we are changing that.”

Eczema and psoriasis affect over 40 million Americans, yet most body care products remain unsuitable for sensitive skin. MAGS Skin is working to change that.

Before launch, MAGS Skin underwent extensive clinical and community testing with hundreds of participants, including those with eczema and psoriasis. Results showed that 90% of testers experienced zero irritation and 87% said MAGS performed as well as or better than their traditional deodorant. Since launch, the brand has continued to receive positive feedback from the sensitive-skin community.







“Being awarded the NEA Seal of Acceptance and the first deodorant recognized by the NPF proves what we've known all along,” said Steven Gordon, Co-Founder and Registered Nurse.“This product works for the people who need it most. We're not just making deodorant. We're redefining what underarm care can be.”

The National Eczema Association (NEA) awards the Seal of Acceptance to products that are suitable for people with eczema or sensitive skin, based on sensitivity, safety, toxicity, and ingredient testing data. The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) awards the Seal of Recognition to products that have been independently reviewed to ensure they are safe, and non-irritating for people with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and other sensitive skin conditions.

"The National Psoriasis Foundation is pleased to award MAGS Skin Deodorant for Sensitive Skin with the NPF Seal of Recognition. This is the first deodorant product to earn the NPF Seal, which requires independently verified data to show that MAGS Skin Deodorant is safe and non-irritating for the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriatic disease. We applaud MAGS Skin for their commitment to our community and all those with sensitive skin." - National Psoriasis Foundation

MAGS Skin is paving the way for a new era of skincare for underarms, one rooted in clinical performance, clean formulation, and empathy for real skin needs.

With plans to expand into additional sensitive-skin essentials, MAGS Skin continues to pioneer the next generation of gentle, effective skincare for all.

For more information, visit or follow @magsskin.







About MAGS Skin

MAGS Skin is a clean, fragrance-free spray deodorant clinically tested to be safe for sensitive. The formula is powered by magnesium hydroxide, a naturally derived mineral that neutralizes odor without clogging pores or irritating skin. Developed through multiple rounds of clinical and community testing, MAGS Skin represents a new generation of skin-safe underarm care; skincare for underarms.

About the National Eczema Association (NEA)

NEA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support, and education. The NEA Seal of Acceptance helps consumers identify products that are free of known irritants and suitable for eczema-prone and sensitive skin. Products bearing the seal have undergone rigorous testing and ingredient review by independent scientific experts. Learn more at nationaleczema.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF)

NPF is the leading nonprofit organization serving people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF Seal of Recognition recognizes products that have been scientifically evaluated to ensure they are safe and non-irritating for people with psoriasis and other sensitive skin conditions. The seal guides consumers in choosing products from companies that have demonstrated a commitment to people with psoriatic disease. Learn more at psoriasis.