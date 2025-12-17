Doctors In England To Strike As 'Super Flu' Surges

So-called resident doctors rejected a new pay off er from the government and will walk out from 7am (0700GMT) tomorrow, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced. The industrial action comes as flu cases in hospitals across England sit at a record level for this time of year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.