US Tells Ukraine 'It Must Withdraw From Donetsk Region For Peace Deal'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US negotiators have told Ukraine during peace talks in Berlin that it must agree to withdraw forces from the eastern Donetsk region under any deal to end the nearly four-year-old war with Russia, an offi cial familiar with the matter said. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity as Ukrainian and US negotiators wrapped up a second day of critical talks in the German capital, said Kyiv wanted further discussions.

A second person familiar with the talks said there were still major obstacles to overcome to reach a deal on territory. Calling the issue of territorial concessions“painful”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confi rmed to reporters later in the day that diff erences over the matter persisted.“Frankly speaking, we still have diff erent positions,” he said, adding, however, that he believed US mediators would help fi nd a compromise.

Kyiv's negotiators would continue consultations with US counterparts, he said, adding that Ukraine needed a clear understanding on security guarantees, including the monitoring of a ceasefi re, before making any decisions to do with the war's front lines.“I do not think that the (US) has demanded anything,” Zelensky said.“I see us as strategic partners, so I would say that we have heard about the issue of territories in relation to Russia's vision or Russia's demands from the (US) We see this as demands from the Russian Federation.

” Zelensky has been holding talks in Berlin with US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's sonin-law Jared Kushner as well as European leaders. Kyiv is under heavy pressure from Trump to make concessions to Russia to end Europe's deadliest confl ict since World War II, which began with Moscow's 2022 invasion. Ukrainian offi cials have maintained an upbeat tone in public comments.“Over the past two days, Ukrainian-US negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved,” Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, wrote on X earlier yesterday.

“The American team led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working extremely constructively to help Ukraine fi nd a way to a peace agreement that lasts.” A US offi cial told reporters later that, under the deal being discussed in Berlin, Ukraine would receive security guarantees similar to those provided in Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which requires the alliance to come to the defence of any member that comes under attack.

Those guarantees would not be on the table forever, however, US offi - cials cautioned. One said Russia was open to Ukraine joining the European Union and that Trump wanted to prevent Russia from encroaching further westwards. US offi cials said there had been a considerable narrowing of differences between Russia and Ukraine and that about 90% of the issues between Ukraine and Russia appeared to be resolved.

One official said security guarantees, including deconfl iction and oversight of any deal, were the major focus of yesterday's talks and that an Article 5-like guarantee was something Trump believed he could get Moscow to accept. Ukraine said on Sunday it was willing to drop its ambition to join Nato in exchange for Western security guarantees. But it was not immediately clear how far talks had progressed on that or other vital issues such as the future of Ukrainian territory, and how much the talks in Berlin could persuade Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia's demand that Ukraine not join Nato was a fundamental question in talks on a possible peace settlement. He said Russia expected an update from the US after the negotiations in Berlin. Russia claims to have annexed Ukraine's eastern Donbas region comprising Donetsk and Luhansk as well as three other regions including Crimea, something Kyiv and its European allies say is unacceptable. Russian forces do not fully control all the territory that Moscow claims, including about 20% of Donetsk. Zelensky is treading a diffi cult line between appearing fl exible and reasonable to the Trump administration while also not making concessions that the Ukrainian people would reject. Underscoring the challenge he faces, a poll published yesterday showed three-quarters of Ukrainians reject major concessions in any peace deal