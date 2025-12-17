Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Sues BBC For $10Bn Over Speech Edit

2025-12-17 12:42:35
MENAFN

President Donald Trump sued the BBC for at least $10bn in damages over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol, opening an international front in his fight against media coverage he deems untrue or unfair.

Trump accused Britain's publicly owned broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a January 6, 2021, speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said "fight like hell". It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest. He is seeking at least $5bn in damages for each of the lawsuit's two counts.

Gulf Times

