Crown Prince Extends Christmas Wishes To Members Of Christian Community

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, December 16 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II extended best wishes to members of the Christian community on Tuesday on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday, according to a royal court statement.During a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Peace Square in Madaba, the Crown Prince affirmed that Jordan is a model of fellowship and tolerance, expressing hope that the New Year will bring continued prosperity to Jordan and its people.Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the importance of Jordanian values, which embody harmony, peace, and mutual understanding, offering the world a model of humanity and love.The tree lighting ceremony also included a musical performance by the Latin Monastery of Madaba scouts and the Greek Orthodox scouts and guides.A number of Christian religious leaders, dignitaries, and representatives of the Christian community in Madaba attended the ceremony.