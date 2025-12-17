Hahnair Eyes Strong Growth In Bangladesh As Ticketing Services Launch In Local BSP

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor): Global distribution specialist Hahnair has formally entered the Bangladesh market, opening new opportunities for local travel agencies to issue tickets for more than 350 airlines worldwide. The German aviation company, known for its unique interline and distribution solutions, launched operations in the Bangladesh BSP only a month ago and has already begun engaging with the country's travel trade.

During a networking event organized by Hahnair and its Bangladeshi GSA, Maas Travel and Tours, at an elite hotel in the capital on December 4, Bharat Kapoor, Regional Vice President, Agency Distribution, while talking to The Bangla-desh Monitor, highlighted the company's vision for the market. Kapoor said the country represents "a land of opportunity" for Hahnair.

Solving agency limitations through interlining

Kapoor explained that Hahnair's core business revolves around interlining and enabling travel agencies to issue tickets on carriers that may not participate in the local BSP. Using Hahnair (HR) as the validating carrier allows agencies to issue flights of over 350 partner airlines under a single document - even when agencies cannot ticket those airlines directly in the GDS.

"Instead of saying no to a client, a travel agency can issue that particular airline's flight on the Hahnair document," he said. "The fare remains the same; only the ticketing document changes. The passenger still travels on the operating carrier."

He added that Hahnair also facilitates itineraries involving multiple airlines that do not have interline agreements with each other. Agencies can combine such flights and issue them on a single Hahnair ticket, simplifying complex travel arrangements for passengers.

Opening global content, including non-GDS airlines

Kapoor noted strong demand among Bangladeshi agents for airlines such as SalamAir, which does not participate directly in global distribution systems. Through Hahnair, agencies can still sell such carriers.

In addition to its regular interline partners, Hahnair provides access to more than 100 non-GDS airlines through the codes H1 and X1. These make the airlines' flights available in the GDS, enabling travel agencies to issue tickets for carriers that would otherwise remain out of reach.







Bharat Kapoor, Regional VP, Agency Distribution, Hahnair

Bangladesh poised to become one of Hahnair's biggest markets

With more than 25 years in the airline distribution business and the trust of more than 100,000 travel agencies worldwide, Hahnair sees significant potential in Bangladesh as passenger numbers continue to rise.

"Hahnair is doing fantastic in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Based on the demand and the airline content we expect to develop here, Bangladesh could become one of our biggest markets globally," Kapoor said.

He added that Hahnair works closely with both airlines and agencies, sharing market insights that help carriers decide whether to join its distribution portfolio. "With more demand coming in, Hahnair will be in a better position to serve those needs."

Collaboration over competition

Kapoor emphasized Hahnair's commitment to partnership with the local travel trade. "In today's world, it is no longer about competition-it's about collaboration. Hahnair brings more than 25 years of expertise, and agencies in Bangladesh have their own strengths. Together, we can grow mutually."

He confirmed Hahnair is open to working with all travel agencies in Bangladesh-large and small alike-as it builds its presence in the country.

A notable statistic underscores the company's global scale: every nine seconds, a passenger holding a Hahnair ticket boards one of its 350+ partner airlines.

As Bangladesh's aviation sector continues to expand, Hahnair's entry offers agents and passengers broader access to international travel options - potentially reshaping the country's ticketing landscape.