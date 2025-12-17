Malaysia Airlines Launches Global Year-End Sale For 2025-2026 Travel

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has launched its Global Year-End Sale, offering exclusive fares for 2025 holidays and early 2026 trips. The promotion, running from December 11-22, 2025, allows travelers to plan meaningful journeys, whether returning home, exploring new destinations, or revisiting favorite cities.

From Dhaka, Economy Class return fares start at BDT 43,389, covering destinations like London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu. Members of the Enrich loyalty program enjoy extra discounts and benefits.

Travelers can also take advantage of the Bonus Side Trip program, which includes free add-on flights to eight domestic destinations and select Firefly routes until December 31, 2025. Additional perks include 20 percent off Seat Selection and Golden Lounge Access, enhanced Economy Class comfort on A330neo aircraft, 4K entertainment screens, unlimited Wi-Fi, and family-friendly services such as the Pilot Parker Activity Pack.

Malaysia Airlines passengers can further enhance their travel experience with MHupgrade and savings via MAG's Journify platform.

The airline encourages travelers to plan ahead and enjoy the comfort, care, and connectivity that define Malaysian Hospitality.